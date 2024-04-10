



A photo of Beatles member John Lennon is projected on screen during Cirque du Soleil's long-running show The Beatles LOVE, which ends in July.

Associated Press, 2006 LAS VEGAS The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show, The Beatles LOVE, a cultural icon of the Las Vegas Strip that has brought together band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for public appearances throughout the throughout its 18 years of existence. . The Cirque announced Tuesday that the show presented at the Mirage would end on July 7, within the grounds of the emblematic hotel-casino. major renovation plan to rename itself at Hard Rock in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, April 9, it was announced that the final curtain would fall on July 7 on Cirque du Soleil's long-running show, The Beatles LOVE, on the Las Vegas Strip.

Associated Press, 2006 Stéphane Lefebvre, CEO of the Cirque du Soleil Group, said in a statement that more than 11.5 million people saw the show, an energetic representation of the history and music of the Fab Four with aerial stunts and numbers whimsical dance performances on a colorful 360-degree screen. scene. “We are grateful to the creators, cast, crew and everyone who helped bring this show to life,” said Lefebvre, and we know that The Beatles LOVE will live on long after the final bow. In a separate statement, Mirage President Joe Lupo thanked the Cirque artists and behind-the-scenes team members who have played a role in entertaining guests and connecting generations for nearly two decades. Paul McCartney walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Beatles LOVE in Las Vegas in 2006. The show will end in July, it was announced Tuesday.

Associated Press, 2006 The production premiered in the summer of 2006, with red carpet appearances by McCartney and Starr, as well as Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, wife of the late Beatle George Harrison. They reunited a year later to celebrate the show's first anniversary. According to the Cirque, the show was born from the friendship between its founder Guy Lalibert and Harrison, the lead guitarist of the Beatles who died in 2001. John Lennon was killed in 1980. The show is accompanied by a specialized soundtrack which earned Cirque two Grammy Awards in 2008, a first for the entertainment company. Cirque said original Beatles producer George Martin and his son produced and mixed the soundscape for 26 songs, drawing on 130 songs from the Beatles' powerful musical catalog and archives. Acrobats perform at the premiere of Love, the Beatles-themed Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas in 2006. On Tuesday, April 9, it was announced that the final curtain would fall on July 7 at the long-running Cirque du Soleil show, The Beatles. Love, a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip.

Associated Press, 2006 The current cast includes 11 original members since the show's inception, according to Cirque. More than 11,000 pieces of costumes are worn during show evenings, including 250 pairs of shoes and 225 wigs. Audiences throughout the shows, Cirque said, were showered with 13.5 tons of confetti during the final act, which ends with the Beatles' 1967 hit All You Need is Love. The LOVE of the Beatles is one of six Cirque productions on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets for the final July shows will go on sale in the coming weeks.

