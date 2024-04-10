Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Vidya Balan and more…
Kartik Aaryan says he is ready for love and asks Neha Dhupia to find him someone
Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who will soon be seen in Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently appeared on chat show No Filter Neha in the finale episode.
The actor revealed that after years of hustle and bustle in the industry, he finally had time for love. He even asked the show's host Neha Dhupia to find him someone.
In a fun segment of 'No Filter Neha Season 6', when Neha asked him if Kartik was single and ready to be in a relationship, he replied: Right now, I am completely single. I've been away from any kind of relationship for a while. Matlab is a cliché answer, but actually I really focused on my film Chandu Champion aur ussmein bohot sara focus ki zaroorat thi.
From that date on, it was something I had never done before. And I gave two years of preparation, so for 2 years this film comes to mind that I didn't have that time, that diet, that routine, everything was very monotonous and I lived in a style of robotic life, which really helped me. .me a lot too. Let's see now, and wait and watch. Now I have time for love. Find someone for me, Neha, he added.
No Filter Neha season 6 is available on JioTV and JioTV+.
Kajol shares throwback photo but can't remember the moment it was clicked
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film Do Patti, shared a throwback photo on her social media but doesn't remember when the photo was taken.
On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a monochrome photo of herself.
She wrote in the caption: I don't remember where or when this image was clicked. Who can help me understand this?
In the photo, the actress can be seen sporting short hair and chunky earrings as she looks away from the camera.
Recently, her husband Ajay Devgn turned 55 and the actress had the most hilarious way to wish her husband. She spoke to X and shared a photo of the actor.
The actress wrote: Since I know you are so excited about your birthday that you jump up and down like a child, clap your hands and spin around thinking about your cake, let me start the day by wishing you a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS: – if anyone has a video of him doing all this, send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy.
Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films such as 'Gundaraj', 'Raju Chacha', 'Ishq' and 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' among others. In 1994, the two started dating during the filming of 'Gundaraj'. The two married in 1999.
What Makes Vidya Balan Love Romantic Comedies: Enough of 'taking us seriously,' it's time to have some fun
New Delhi–National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan is all excited about love stories and romantic comedies as she loves romance and says she is a romantic at heart.
Vidya is all excited about the release of her upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', which is about a 'cheater' married couple falling in love with each other again after indulging in a extramarital affair.
Everyone loves a dollop of romance and everyone loves a good time laughing. And everyone longs to be in a relationship, or is in a relationship, or mourns a relationship. The relationship is fascinating. Especially romantic relationships. I think it's a relatable genre, she told IANS, when asked what makes the romantic comedy genre so popular.
Vidya added: Comedy is my favorite genre but since I love romantic comedies because I love romance and I am a romantic at heart.
The actress then revealed the secret to the genre's popularity.
Vidya said: “It gives you a chance to laugh at this couple, who you realize could have been you in any romantic comedy. It's nice to watch, it's fun, full of laughter, and then there's beautiful music and colors.
Love makes the world go round. This is what makes it a favorite genre, adds the actress, who entered the world of showbiz in 1995.
However, love stories are lacking, and she agrees.
We haven't seen a love story in a long time. Even romantic comedy as a genre, after Shaadi Ke Side Effects in 2014, I don't remember any film that is a romantic comedy. Enough of us taking ourselves so seriously, it's time to have some fun, the actress said.
Discussing how 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' came to Vidya, the actress said that she heard the idea from producer Swati Iyer of Ellipsis Entertainment Production.
I had already done 'Tumhari Sulu' with them and said I loved the idea. This situation is so incredible. Shirsha Guha Thakurta (director) and Suprotim Sengupta (writer) worked together during the lockdown on the script and brought it to a point where, when I read it, I said: oh! Wow, that really did the idea justice.
She doesn't mince words when she says it would be a weird situation and she wouldn't wish that on anyone.
Vidya said laughing: It's a funny idea and a weird situation. You don't want to get caught in it, and if you do get caught in it, then God will help you. I wouldn't wish this on anyone, I wouldn't wish it on myself, and for the brave hearts who find themselves in this situation, it might be exciting too.
'Do Aur Do Pyaar' also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
The film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production.
It will be released on April 19.
Janhvi confirms her love for Shikhar Pahariya and wears a necklace with 'Shikhu' written on it
Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor finally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya at the screening of 'Maidaan'.
The actress, who looked stunning in a cream-colored pantsuit, completed her look with a custom-made choker emblazoned with 'Shikhu', which caught the attention of many.
At the screening, the actress was seen posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, who produced the project, and brother, Arjun Kapoor, on the red carpet of the event.
“Maidaan” is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.
The film is about the life and journey of famous football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Rahim revolutionized sports in the country, and it was thanks to Rahim that the Indian football team, which played a 4-2-4 formation, was once nicknamed the “Brazil of Asia”.
Taapsee shares a conversation in the living room with her sister Shagun; excessive gyaan makes you lose
Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a hilarious glimpse of her sister Shagun's living room conversation on the occasion of World Siblings Day on Wednesday.
Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a video of her sister sitting in the living room and talking about feeling trapped on earth.
Shagun was heard saying: When we are on a plane for 10 hours, if we travel abroad, we cannot get out, we are stuck in it. Like this, we travel on earth and we do not have the possibility of getting out.
To which Taapsee replies: We are sitting and Shagun intervenes, Kabse baithai huye hai yaar.
Shagun then said I have been here for 32 years and then asked Taapsee if you have been here for more than her. She then said she didn't feel free to laugh.
Main moti bhi hoti jaa rahi hun and trapped bhi hun earth pe. I'm getting fat and I'm stuck, she hilariously rapped, adding that she'll have a chicken wrap from now on.
Taapsee captioned the funny video: And this shows that excessive gyaan makes you lose your mind, and then the conversations go like this. We conclude our series of living room conversations with this part 3 of #Shagunsays. (IANS)
