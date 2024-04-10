Women stunt performers fight for representation in Hollywood

Four months after her father's death in June 2019, Olivia Summers showed up to an introductory meeting at a production company in Santa Monica.

While discussing her extensive work as a stuntwoman in numerous car commercials, one of the producers remarked that he didn't know there were women in the stunt industry.

We just put a guy in a wig, Summers recalled telling the producer.

Summers, who had fought hard over the past 15 years to make a name for herself in a field largely dominated by men, was devastated. Not only did this producer openly admit to engaging in a union-banned, discriminatory practice of having a male stuntman wear a wig to double an actress, but he acted as if he didn't even know drivers like her existed.

Hurt and discouraged, Summers returned to her truck, turned the key in the ignition and turned to her biggest supporter, her late father, for advice. As the engine revved, Summers, who was raised Catholic and makes the sign of the cross before performing stunts, heard her father's voice.

He just said: Create an all-female stunt team, Summers told the Times. And that's how it happened.

Summers in 2020 founded the Assn. of Women Drivers, billed as the first and only female stunt and performance team in Hollywood. Historically, stunt teams recruited as a unit for commercials, films and/or television shows have been led and staffed primarily by men.

The goal of the Assn. of Women Drivers, which Summers of Playa Vista runs alongside fellow stuntwoman Dee Bryant of View Park-Windsor Hills, aims to increase visibility and employment opportunities for stuntwomen.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents all stunt performers, collected gender information from 4,636 stunt workers in the union. About 22% (1,025) identified as women, according to a source close to the union who was not authorized to comment.

Summers doesn't hide his frustration with the boys' club culture of the stunt industry.

It's bullshit because a lot of the guys on the team don't even like each other, she said. They just try to keep things that way so that none of the work goes to us or any other independent driver. It's super shady. It's dark.

Dee Bryant, left, and Olivia Summers smoke the tires of Summers Dodge Challenger in Marina del Rey. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Stunt performers of all genres are striving for more respect from the industry. They were in the spotlight recently after the Academy of Motion Pictures unveiled a new casting category for the Oscars, seen as a snub to the stunt community, which has long pushed for recognition at the Oscars to no avail. .

The lack of appreciation is particularly galling for stunt performers, who risk their safety to make more famous actors look good. Despite strict rules on set to avoid accidents, stunt work remains dangerous work, by definition.

Due to the entertainment industry's reliance on breathtaking action set pieces, the demand for stunt services remains high, despite the rise of computer-generated graphics, the looming threat of AI, and occasional stars performing their own death-defying feats.

Together, Summers and Bryant have hundreds of credits in commercials, films and television series, including CSI, 9-1-1, Bridesmaids and LAs Finest. While performing complex crash and high-speed chase sequences, Summers doubled for actors including Sarah Paulson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ming-Na Wen; while Bryant replaced Angela Bassett, Regina King and Kerry Washington.

Viewers may have seen Summers weave into oncoming traffic in an apocalyptic frenzy by doubling Paulson in the Netflix thriller Birdbox; or Bryant zoom through crowded streets of Hollywood on a motorcycle while overtaking Gabrielle Union during a police chase in the pilot episode of LA Finest.

What stood out to me was that this would create visibility for women and no longer give stunt coordinators, producers, ad agencies… the excuse to wig a man, Bryant said. I thought this would be exactly what we needed to put an end to this practice.

Both women were encouraged by their fathers to take up sports such as water skiing and dirt biking and learn to operate different types of vehicles from a young age.

Growing up in Toronto, Summers was riding a snowmobile on her own by age 12. The third child of five, she has had quite a few accidents, flying off the back of her father's snowmobile, cutting her hand open in a boating accident, trying several times and crashing into her. Couldn't get on water skis until his lips turned blue.

Olivia Summers, left, and Dee Bryant have starred in commercials for various automakers, including Ford. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Meanwhile, Bryant's father, a Harley guy who belonged to a motorcycle team, gave his daughter her first dirt bike when she was 11 years old. Bryant grew up racing motorcycles in the sunny terrain of California's San Gabriel Valley.

My dad bought me a motorcycle and I now have 13,” Bryant said. It's his fault.

Soon she turned her attention to water sports and eventually to the big Tonka toys that rumbled across construction sites.

For now, Bryant and Summers are the only two members of the Assn. female drivers. However, they plan to expand by recruiting drivers who specialize in cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes and personal watercraft.

After learning of their efforts, some Hollywood producers at William Morris Endeavor approached Bryant and Summers with a pitch for a reality competition program centered around their search for the most talented female stunt drivers and asked the duo to wait to recruit more members while they shop around for the idea.

But that didn't stop them from mentoring other female stunt drivers. are looking to carve out a place for themselves in the entertainment industry. Summers and Bryant said it was in their best interest to help train aspiring female stunt drivers so that their protégés can set an example.

“Yesterday I drove two hours to help one of the girls I mentor buy a stunt car because I want these girls to look great on set,” Bryant said. It’s a reflection on us if they don’t. Then the coordinator says: You see, there are no good drivers.

Jwaundace Candece, a Decatur, Ga.-based stuntwoman and motorcyclist who has worked on Atlanta, WandaVision and Baby Driver, credits Bryant with teaching her how to ride for the cameras and pointing her to people who could advance her career.

When she was hired by stunt coordinator Darrin Prescott to work on Baby Driver, Candece relied on Bryant's sage advice: hold on, drive like a man, and prove them wrong. Impressed stunt coordinator Thom Williams tapped Candece for HBO's Watchmen.

Bryant and Summers are starting something innovative and revolutionary, Candece said. I hope this opens doors to hire more women, more women of color, more women, period because that's what we need.

In addition to wearing wigs, Bryant, Candece and other stuntwomen of color had to deal with painting or casting white people in brownface or blackface instead of hiring stuntwomen of color to dub non-white actors. Less than 10 years ago, Warner Bros. publicly apologized for choosing a white stuntwoman to double a black guest star in the superhero series Gotham.

“I first spoke out against this…maybe 15 or 20 years ago, and it’s still happening,” Bryant said. This is what happens behind the scenes in this business.

As the representation of women on screen evolves and more actresses take on action roles, Hollywood needs to hire more stuntwomen to double for them.

And it's not just the stars who demand doubles for every action hero or villain who drives a vehicle on screen, there are dozens of other background drivers populating the streets, called nondescript drivers .

It is especially rare for stuntwomen to get work as any sort of driver. Bryant estimates that 90 percent of the time she's tapped for a project, she's in the hot seat, doubling as the lead actor.

How stupid does it look when you watch the movie and think: Not a single female cop in 2023? » said Summers. When they go out [of their cars], and you just see a bunch of white guys with their guns pointed at the criminal. Come on, it doesn't look good.

To address this problem, Bryant called on entertainment companies to employ people to oversee hiring practices in the stunt department and to advise studios to diversify their stunt teams.

The Oscar controversy was just another slap in the eye. After the academy's recent decision to create a new Oscar for achievement in casting sparked outrage among the stunt community, ABC incorporated a sizzling ode to stunt performers into this year's Oscars telecast, a decision that Bryant dismissed as a joke.

I haven't watched the Oscars in over 20 years, Bryant said. I'm boycotting because I find it ridiculous. …As stuntmen, we put our lives and physical integrity in danger.