German museum worker fired after hanging own artwork in gallery

For a brief moment, a German made his dream come true: exhibiting his works in a famous museum. But hours later, the budding artists' hopes for his big break were dimmed when his stunt landed him in big trouble with his employer and the police. The 51-year-old exhibition technician and self-proclaimed independent artist smuggled one of his paintings into the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich, Germany, on February 26 and hung it on the wall of one of the galleries, according to the German tabloid German Zeitung. and the Munich police. After security discovered the latest addition to the museum's collections, they quickly took down the exhibit and the man was fired. Due to his employment at the museum, the man had access to the premises outside of normal opening hours and no one noticed that he had posted the photo. It is unclear how long the painting, which measured 60 centimeters by 1.2 meters (23.6 inches by 47.2 inches), had hung on the wall, but the museum spokesperson said it did not. He probably wouldn't stay there for long. The supervisors notice this immediately, Tine Nehler told the Sddeutsche Zeitung. She indicated that she did not know what the painting represented. Pinakothek der Moderne did not respond to CNN's request for comment. The incident also attracted the attention of police, who told CNN that the man was under investigation for property damage, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine or jail time of up to up to two years if convicted. We have of course initiated criminal proceedings. This means that the public prosecutor's office will now decide what happens, Christian Drexler, Munich's chief police commissioner, told CNN. But it is up to the judiciary to decide in each individual case. The painting was attached to an exhibition wall using two screws, which is why this exhibition wall was damaged and the Munich criminal police are currently investigating the material damage caused by the drill holes, added Drexler. The total damage is estimated at around $100 ($107). The photo has since been deleted and confiscated. Just after workers discovered the painting, the man emailed the museum to confess his actions, writing that as an independent artist, he had now hung his own painting. [on the wall], Drexler told CNN. Security then reported him to the Munich police. The man was banned from the museum as part of his termination agreement, the Sddeutsche Zeitung reported. A similar incident occurred several weeks ago at the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, Germany, where a student hung one of her paintings on an exhibition wall with double-sided tape, Sddeutsche Zeitung reported. Staff only noticed the painting after they took down the exhibit and found there was an additional piece of art. This museum, however, reacted with more humor. They wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: We think it's funny and would like to get to know the artist. So contact us! There will be no problem. Word of honor.

