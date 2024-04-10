At film industry convention, executives say blockbusters aren't enough

Movie theater owners are still feeling the “Barbenheimer” effect. The counter-programming of barbie And Oppenheimer brought audiences to theaters around the world, ultimately earning nearly $2.5 billion in combined ticket sales. But, gathered in Las Vegas this week for the annual CinemaCon convention and trade show, they are also keenly aware that they need more than two films to survive.

“It's not enough to rely solely on blockbusters,” said Michael O'Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners. “To have a truly successful film entertainment industry, it is essential to provide a variety of films that appeal to moviegoers.”

That means, O'Leary said Tuesday, “a strong and vibrant market for films with smaller or mid-range budgets.”

At CinemaCon, Hollywood studios, exhibitors and technology companies come together to preview the next big thing in cinema, from the films they hope will attract audiences to the theaters to the latest releases in snacks, seating and screening. On stage, the message is (by design) optimistic about the future of cinemas and the industry's capacity to evolve. Whether it's streaming, piracy, VHS or television, the leaders of the filmed entertainment industry are quick to point out that their business has survived its share of existential crises: someone always predicts its demise.

O'Leary appealed to “our friends in the financial sector” to invest more capital into the system, calling it a “smart investment” that benefits “creatives, studios, exhibitions, local communities and, more importantly, to moviegoers.”

“We know that a film that begins its journey with a theatrical exclusive is more successful on all subsequent ancillary platforms,” he added. “This should appeal to people who want as many moviegoers as possible to see their films, but also to those who want to make money.”

Studios like Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, Paramount, Disney and Lionsgate will all take to the grand stage at Caesar's Palace to show off new trailers or footage from their biggest upcoming films, from Angry has Deadpool and Wolverinesometimes with the help of movie stars, to stir up the enthusiasm of the people who will put these films in their theaters.

2023 has been a roller coaster year for movie theaters. The overall box office increased 20% from the previous year in the United States, surpassing $9 billion. But that's still $2 billion less than activity was before the pandemic. There have been successes, such as Oppenheimer And barbieof course, and other notable hits from traditional studios, like The Super Mario Bros. movie., Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, Wonka And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There were surprises like Five Nights at Freddy's And Cocaine Bear and sleepers love Anyone but you.

There have also been moments of successful innovation, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's groundbreaking partnership with AMC Theaters to release their concert films, bypassing traditional studio intermediaries. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” grossed more than $260 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Toho Studios also self-distributed their very first film, with Godzilla minus onewhich grossed over $114 million worldwide, even with a limited release in the United States.

But there have also been failures and disappointments, and some tried-and-true genres, like superhero films, have proven to no longer be the industry mainstays they once were. Streaming entertainment continues to be a formidable competitor for eyeballs and dollars as everyone continues to recover from the pandemic. In 2024, theater owners and studios will also face an altered and somewhat depleted film pipeline following the work stoppage caused by the two Hollywood strikes.

But O'Leary said a “great reimagining” was underway.

“Inflection points like these are moments of opportunity,” he added. “And the last year has shown me that the future of this industry, the state of this industry is indeed limitless.”

Charles Rivkin, president and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, spoke about the importance of film productions in the United States, which he said “strengthen communities” and account for 2.74 million American jobs. He also made a passionate plea to combat piracy, which he said costs movie theaters more than $1 billion at the box office, and hopes to work with congressional leaders to pass legislation on “site blocking”.

Rivkin concluded by quoting best documentary winner Mstyslav Chernov's Oscar speech earlier this year, in which he said that “cinema forms memories and memories form history” in accepting the statuette for 20 days in Mariupol.

Chernov’s words, Rivkin said, “reminded us of the power and impact of what we do.” »

Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

Related