



You only have a minute? Listen instead Bollywood in Brownsville, taking place on April 19, has a dual purpose in mind: helping the Ozanam Center while providing ticket buyers a rare taste of India's lively and vibrant culture and cuisine. The fundraiser is the brainchild of District 2 City Commissioner Linda Macias, whose district includes the Ozanam Center, a nonprofit homeless shelter that in recent times has been under a additional burden in the form of large numbers of migrants waiting to be transported out of the country. Brownsville. Visiting the facility during Thanksgiving week last year, Macias got an up-close look at what was happening there, met staff and clients and learned of the enormous financial strain the center was under. Ozanam normally serves clients such as women and men seeking to escape domestic violence, people with addiction issues, young adults who have aged out of the foster care system, and people unable to maintain a home for any length of time. reason whatsoever. Additionally, the center, which has been in existence for 30 years, now has a large population of migrants it is trying to accommodate. Macias said the facility's capacity is 300 people per day, but they have allowed more than 380 people to stay because they don't want to turn anyone away. She also learned during her tour that Ozanam had not held a fundraiser since before COVID and that in the past 16 years she had never raised more than $5,000 from a fundraising alone. Macias said she feels a responsibility to help the center since, for starters, it's in her district. Additionally, the city relies heavily on Ozanam to house migrants who would otherwise end up on the streets waiting to be transported out of Brownsville. I couldn't leave without doing something, she said. Macias, who visited India with her husband in 2018, got the idea for Bollywood in Brownsville. She called former city commissioner and Ozanam board president Ben Neece to tell him. A devoted fan of Indian food and culture, Neece was excited about the idea and contacted the Indian Association of the Rio Grande Valley, or IARGV, that same day to see if it could help, Macias said . The organization, based in McAllen, jumped at the opportunity. Macias said she was sorry Neece, died suddenly on December 12, won't be there for the fundraiser and thinks he would have loved it. The event is being held in his honor, she said. Bollywood in Brownsville will be served by Chef Celia Galindo, who has cooked for private Indian and Pakistani parties in the Valley, Macias said, noting that Galindo also partnered with IARGV to make the event as authentic and authentic as possible. We have many important and connected cultures within our community, Macias said. The Filipino association is very strong here. Pakistani and Indian communities also have a strong presence in the valley, contributing greatly to economic development, she said. There are about 80 to 90 families across the RGV, Macias said. The majority of them are in Brownsville and the rest are in Hidalgo County. It's very strong. Bollywood in Brownsville begins at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at the Brownsville Events Center, 1 Event Center Blvd. Formal and festive attire is encouraged. Tickets are $100 each and include a three-course Indian meal, wine and entertainment provided by IARGV. Tickets are available only at Camelia Mexican Boutique, 1424 W. Price Rd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

