Ubisoft won't say if the incredible Prince of Persia actor has been replaced





This looks like trouble Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake lost one of its most important assets: Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor who played the prince, narrated the entirety of the original 2003 game and is currently renowned for playing Peter Parker's Spider-Man in the excellent games Insomniac.

Yesterday, Tom Henderson, currently one of the most trusted voices on game leaks, reported that you should forget everything you know about Prince of Persia remake and revealed that Lowenthal would no longer play the role.

Ubisoft wouldn't tell me if it's still attached to the project; Lowenthal's agent said he could not comment because he was under an NDA. These non-denials don't constitute confirmation, but since it should be pretty easy to confirm he's still attached without breaking an NDA, it certainly looks like somethingit’s changed!

Moving to another actor would be surprising since Lowenthal was not only cast, but actually appeared in the trailer for the 2020 remake and contributed to its initial press push, TweeterThank you, Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, for helping me go back in time for real.

Prince of Persia series creator Jordan Mechner replied to him on Twitter the same day, revealing that Lowenthal had also done motion capture work for the new game. this wooden dagger of time In the process. In 2021, Lowenthal said USA today that everyone in the remake had to work together to capture the game's performances, as if we were putting on a play or shooting a movie, not just voice sessions in a recording booth. It made the game look like it was finished, with just a few post-production hiccups.

At the time, he also suggested that the game would retain all of Jordan Mechner's brilliant writing and thanked Ubisoft for not casting a younger, sexier actor in his place. (Insomniac infamously replaced Lowenthal's original Peter Parker face in Spider Man with a younger, more childish actor for its remaster and later games.)

Now, Henderson reports that the remake has been completely remade from scratch, with what one source says is a more realistic approach and that it features new combat and parkour animations that require new video capture.

The original Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is one of my favorite games, and I'm not sure I'd buy a remake without Yuri Lowenthal.

