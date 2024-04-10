Entertainment
A makeover for a beloved tourist destination
Ask almost anyone in the world to imagine Hollywood, or even Los Angeles, and they'll probably think first of the Hollywood sign. Then there are the sights of Hollywood Boulevard: the iconic stars of the Walk of Fame; the TCL Chinese Theater (formerly Graumans) at night, lit by spotlights painting the dark sky above; classic movie stars sneaking into Musso & Frank Grill for a frozen martini.
That's why tourists often make Hollywood Boulevard one of their first stops in Los Angeles. With approximately 38 million visitors per year, the area known as the Hollywood Entertainment District is one of the most visited destinations in the region, surpassing even Disneyland, visited by around 16.8 million people in 2022.
But when they arrive, the reality may not match the fantasy.
As Angelenos will loudly attest whenever they head to Hollywood Boulevard for a concert or downtown happy hour, traffic there is often at a standstill and people plagued by health issues mental or drug addiction stroll on crowded sidewalks. Restaurants catering to tourists play music and costumed vendors sell discount souvenirs or bus tours, resulting in a cacophony. And about 30 percent of street-level commercial space on the entertainment district's boulevard is vacant, a problem that has lasted 40 years, according to Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Partnership, the nonprofit organization that manages the area's business improvement district. .
Hollywood has had a stigma for some time, Rawson said.
But city officials hope a plan to make Hollywood Boulevard more pedestrian- and bike-friendly could help reverse the trend, ideally before Los Angeles hosts the 2026 World Cup and Olympic Games. 2028.
The plan was called Access to Hollywood, because, one supposes, the hint was right, it would use $8 million in public money to widen sidewalks and add bus lanes, protected bike lanes and turn lanes designated on a 3.6-mile stretch of Hollywood Boulevard extending from the west. Hollywood to Los Feliz. Pedestrian safety is a key goal: Currently, this thoroughfare is among the 6 percent of Los Angeles city streets that account for 70 percent of pedestrian deaths and serious injuries in the city. Outdoor dining areas along the boulevard will also be expanded.
We know that when people come here, stay here and shop here, they're going to spend their money here, said Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who is leading the project and whose district encompasses most of the area. They will make businesses more vibrant and make this street truly the street it should be: a world-class destination.
Hollywood developers, including Rawson and Soto-Martinez, hope the transportation improvements will mark the start of a broader revitalization of Hollywood Boulevard that could involve closing the street to traffic more regularly, creating a public space pedestrian friendly.
Rawson said other small improvements could make a big difference in encouraging visitors to spend time in the area. For example, she said, she hopes to raise money to pay for washing the Walk of Fame daily, rather than twice a week. The boulevard has relatively few street trees; last year, the group planted 75. In the future, she said, she might consider more street events aimed at both tourists and residents, such as a World Cup watch party outdoor world.
We're dealing with a raw material here in this neighborhood that deserves a little love and care, she said. The Urban Landscape Improvement Plan is a fantastic start.
Steve Nissen, chief executive of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which founded the Walk of Fame, said Hollywood Boulevard, like so many entertainment districts across the country, has had its ups and downs. While acknowledging that recent years have been difficult, he added: “We are now in a strong recovery.
He pointed out that Netflix, which already had a huge number of offices and studios in Hollywood, recently spent $70 million to restore the century-old Egyptian Theater on the Boulevard, site of Hollywood's first film premiere, in 1922.
And before leaving, some good news
The St. Francis Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, built in 1926, was once the heart of Hollywood. Photographer Penny Wolins' book Guest Register captures the spirit of the hotel through photos of its inhabitants.
Wolin took these photos almost 50 years ago, when she was 21 and staying at the hotel for three weeks, NPR reports. She wanted to know more about the kind of people who lived in a hotel once famous for its movie star glamour. She describes Saint-François as an existential place.
