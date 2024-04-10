A makeover for a beloved tourist destination

Ask almost anyone in the world to imagine Hollywood, or even Los Angeles, and they'll probably think first of the Hollywood sign. Then there are the sights of Hollywood Boulevard: the iconic stars of the Walk of Fame; the TCL Chinese Theater (formerly Graumans) at night, lit by spotlights painting the dark sky above; classic movie stars sneaking into Musso & Frank Grill for a frozen martini.

That's why tourists often make Hollywood Boulevard one of their first stops in Los Angeles. With approximately 38 million visitors per year, the area known as the Hollywood Entertainment District is one of the most visited destinations in the region, surpassing even Disneyland, visited by around 16.8 million people in 2022.

But when they arrive, the reality may not match the fantasy.

As Angelenos will loudly attest whenever they head to Hollywood Boulevard for a concert or downtown happy hour, traffic there is often at a standstill and people plagued by health issues mental or drug addiction stroll on crowded sidewalks. Restaurants catering to tourists play music and costumed vendors sell discount souvenirs or bus tours, resulting in a cacophony. And about 30 percent of street-level commercial space on the entertainment district's boulevard is vacant, a problem that has lasted 40 years, according to Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Partnership, the nonprofit organization that manages the area's business improvement district. .

Hollywood has had a stigma for some time, Rawson said.

But city officials hope a plan to make Hollywood Boulevard more pedestrian- and bike-friendly could help reverse the trend, ideally before Los Angeles hosts the 2026 World Cup and Olympic Games. 2028.