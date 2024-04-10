Brent Brown, Former Latitude 360 ​​Computer Owner, Sentenced to Federal Prison





Former Latitude 360 ​​owner Brent Brown was sentenced April 10 to 30 months in federal prison for willfully failing to pay the IRS employment taxes that were withheld from employees' paychecks. A news release from the U.S. Attorneys' Office for the Middle District of Florida said Brown was additionally ordered to pay more than $3.8 million in restitution to the IRS. Brown pleaded guilty on January 11, 2024. Brent Brown News4Jax.com According to court documents, Brown created the initial version of the Latitude Entities in June 2010 with a location in Jacksonville, doing business as Latitude 360. The Latitude entities operated restaurant and entertainment complexes and grew to include locations in Indianapolis; Pittsburgh; and Albany, New York, although this location has never been open to the public. As part of their business operations, the Latitude entities withheld employee payroll taxes in trust, taxes that were legally required to be remitted to the IRS. Instead of paying the amounts to the IRS, Brown directed for several years that the funds be paid elsewhere. Additionally, the Latitude entities in Browns management failed to remit the employer portion of payroll taxes to the IRS. Between tax years 2013 and 2016, Brown willfully failed to remit more than $5.3 million in payroll taxes to the IRS. During the same period, Brown embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Latitude entities to pay for personal expenses, including rent on a luxury Manhattan apartment and tuition at a Manhattan prep school. With this conviction, Brent Brown served as a reminder that the responsibility to pay federal taxes is a legal obligation and not a game, IRSCriminal Investigation Acting Special Agent Lani Rosado-Espinal said in the release. The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Laura Cofer Taylor and Arnold Corsmeier.

