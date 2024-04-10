Francesca Amewudah-Rivers supported by more than 800 actors in the face of online abuse





We see you. It's a message that more than 800 black artists amplified in an open letter supporting Romeo and Juliet star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Another message? The racist and misogynistic abuse directed at such a gentle soul was too much to bear. On Tuesday, British actress Susan Wokoma and Somali writer Nony Seaton released their public response to the online abuse surrounding Amewudah-Rivers and her role in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. The open letter boasts the signatures of hundreds of black actors, including Marvel's Lashana Lynch, Lovecraft Country star Wunmi Mosaku and Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste. End of March, Amewudah-Rivers announcement on Instagram that she will share the stage alongside Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the Jamie Lloyd Company's production of William Shakespeare's classic. The casting of Bad Education actors quickly sparked a mixed reaction in her Comments on Instagram. While some followers expressed excitement for Amewudah-Rivers' turn as Juliet Capulet (That's amazing Fran! So proud of you), others weren't as thrilled. In the comments section, some trolls wrote that Amewudah-Rivers is the worst casting ever for Juliet, while another countered, but the character is white. While a few critics chose to use vomiting emojis to express their opinions, another used a racial slur in his version of the piece's title. More than a week after Amewudah-Rivers' social media announcement, the Jamie Lloyd Company released a statement condemning the deluge of deplorable racial abuse online. The missive did not name Amewudah-Rivers, but confirmed that the comments were directed at a member of our company. This must stop, the missive says. The company praised its remarkable casting, said it would provide support and protection to its company at all costs, and wrote that it had no tolerance for abuse. Production of Romeo and Juliet will continue to move forward, the release said. Tuesday's open letter calls out this twisted and ugly abuse, noting that black actors, particularly black women, are often victims of racist abuse online after securing employment on their own. In recent years, Lynch, Halle Bailey and Yara Shahidi are among black actors who have faced racist trolls when they were cast in leading roles. Wokoma, Seaton and hundreds of signatories also called on the Jamie Lloyd Company to provide more support to Amewudah-Rivers, adding that reporting is too often left on the shoulders of abuse victims, who are also supposed to promote said show. THE open letter ends by speaking directly to Amewudah-Rivers and other black actresses who have experienced the traumatic obstacle of misogynoir while pursuing their craft. The letter also encouraged Amewudah-Rivers to enjoy the joy of her role in Romeo and Juliet. Any tongue that is raised against you will fall, the statement said, before sending a farewell note to Amewudah-Rivers' critics. And to the keyboard warriors who feel unease about Our visibility, shout on the Internet all you want, but We are here to stay. Romeo and Juliet, directed by Lloyd, begins its 12-week run in May at the Duke of Yorks Theater in London. A representative for Amewudah-Rivers did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2024-04-10/romeo-juliet-francesca-amewudah-rivers-black-star-open-letter-online-abuse-tom-holland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

