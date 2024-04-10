Who is Oliver Stark, the British actor who plays Buck on 9-1-1? The vegan swapped his life in London for Los Angeles and couldn't be prouder of his bisexual characters making out with Tommy on the show.

He took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to thank his supporters: humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Bucks storyline, he wrote: “I've read so many of your posts and I couldn't be more proud.

Stark then added: If you're in the small group of people who comment on my posts about how this ruined the show. I'd like you to know that I really don't care. It's a show about love and inclusion. From the start, it featured queer relationships, including a beautiful black lesbian wedding played by two top actresses. [Aisha Hinds and Tracie Thoms] I already saw.

He ends: If another character discovers a new facet of his sexuality and realizes his bisexuality is your deciding factor. I'm afraid you've missed the whole point of the series. You are not required to announce your departure.

Buck and Tommy's kiss will likely be the first of many explorations of Stark's characters' sexuality, according to Collider. The series, currently in its seventh season, released its 100th episode last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So, what else do we know about the handsome actor?

Oliver Stark is British

Oliver Stark is 32 years old. Photo: @oliverstarkk/Instagram

Born in London, United Kingdom, Oliver Stark is a 32-year-old actor who made his debut in the UK Film Councils short film. Follow, according to his IMDB profile. According to his interview with Bello Mag, he moved to the United States after feeling like he had reached a ceiling in the British industry. I didn't have many opportunities to audition back home and I felt like my career was about to end, he added. So I came to the United States to be a new face and start over.

It was amazing to come here and start getting the chance to audition for some really awesome roles and feel really invigorated by the possibilities that Los Angeles has to offer! he noted in his interview.

What did Oliver Stark star in?

Oliver Stark plays a firefighter in 9-1-1. Photo: @oliverstarkk/Instagram

The 188cm tall actor has starred in various films and TV shows over the years. According to its IMDB, these include Luther , Dracula, Underworld: Blood Wars And In the Badlands. His biggest role so far is his gig with 9-1-1 playing the character Evan Buck Buckley since 2018.

He has a strong presence on social media

Oliver Stark in the Kelly Clarkson series: the actor decided to leave the United Kingdom and come to Los Angeles to have more work opportunities. Photo: @oliverstarkk/Instagram

Stark has amassed a large fan base since arriving in Hollywood. On Instagram, he now has 748,000 followers, and has seen a big boost in recent days thanks to the kiss.

He is vegan

Stark chose to be vegan for ethical reasons, according to his interview with People. It was for ethical reasons. I was a big meat eater, but there was a turning point where I was like, actually, I don't think I want to do this anymore. I'm a huge animal lover, he told the publication. And I just thought, let me try. It wasn't for health reasons or anything, and then I discovered the health benefits.

Why did Oliver Stark change his name?

Oliver Stark posted this photo from the filming of the 100th episode of 9-1-1. Photo: @oliverstarkk/Instagram

Oliver Stark's original name is Oliver Leon Jones, but he changed his name when he joined the acting union in the United Kingdom. Stark was my late grandmother's maiden name, he told Bello Mag. When I joined the actors union in the UK, Oliver Jones was taken, so I had to find something else!

Is Oliver Stark in a relationship?

Oliver Stark as Evan Buck Buckley from 9-1-1. Photo: @oliverstarkk/Instagram

According to a 2018 interview with People, Stark was in a relationship with actress Hannah Gottesman, although it's unclear if he's dating anyone now. He said he had been stalking her for about a whole year, liking photos on social media, before she sent him a message saying: “Are you going to like my photos or are you going to say hello to me?”