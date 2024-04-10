Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey says there's an 'initiation process' in Hollywood
Matthew McConaughey made his way to Hollywood 30 years ago, but has had some ups and downs along the way.
In an interview with PeopleMcConaughey shared that there is an “initiation process” in the industry and he wouldn't have it any other way.
“Like everyone, I’ve had my ups and downs,” he told the outlet. “My star meter has been higher, my star meter has been lower. I've won Oscars. I've been arrested playing bongos naked.”
The actor continued, “Overall, I believe there has been an inherent goodwill towards me, but that hasn't stopped me from finding my own initiation into the industry.”
The Texas native went on to explain that after getting skin in the Hollywood game, he wondered why no one gave him tips and tricks sooner.
“There's a lot of things you learn 10 years after being in Hollywood and you say, 'Well, why didn't they tell me that in year two?' Because there is an initiation process,” he told the outlet. “It just is. You can get tips, but you have to figure out the BS, cutting the wheat from the chaff along the way.”
Knowing what he knows now, McConaughey wouldn't give his younger self any guidance.
“Oh, I wouldn’t tell him,” he said. “I would let him figure it out the same way I did. Take the feeder roads off the highway. Get confused, get frustrated, feel lost and get over it.”
Over the past 30 years, McConaughey has taken on many Hollywood successes. He told People that he still can't get enough of fans approaching him about a specific role.
The actor is known for the iconic line, “alright, alright, alright,” from the 1993 classic “Dazed and Confused.” McConaughey is proud that his fans approached him about the line because it wasn't scripted and he wasn't even supposed to be in the scene.
“I had no idea that phrase would precede me for the rest of my life, and people ask me all the time: Are you tired of that phrase preceding you? And I'm like, Hell, no! That [came] came out of my mouth in a scene that I was never supposed to be in, that was never written,” he explained.
McConaughey continued: “Every time I hear it, I'm like, 'Those were the first three words you said in a movie 30-odd years ago. I take that as a compliment.”
Although the “Fool's Gold” star is proud of his accomplishments in Hollywood, it's in raising his three children that he finds the most joy: son Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, and his daughter Vida, 14 years old.
McConaughey shares his children with his wife, Camila Alves, whom he married in 2012.
He told People that he “couldn't think of anything more important” than being a father.
“Having children, I know, has made me a better artist and a better actor,” McConaughey explained. “Children see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent. I've become a better storyteller because I have children.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
