Theater artists condemn “racist and misogynistic abuse” against Romeo and Juliet Actor

This was supposed to be a typical casting announcement. Francesca Amewudah-Rivers was cast as Juliet opposite Tom Holland as Romeo in a new version of Romeo and Juliet in the West End, directed by Jamie Lloyd (from the upcoming Sunset Boulevard Broadway revival). Due to Holland's star power (he played Spider-Man for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), the production attracted more attention than usual, selling out quickly within hours.

But then the casting news led to a slew of racist statements directed at Amewudah-Rivers, who is black (Holland is white). Amewudah-Rivers later disabled comments on her Instagram. The production's official Instagram account has also disabled its comments.

In response, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the producer behind Romeo and Julietissued a statement saying: “Following the announcement of our Romeo and Juliet casting, there has been a barrage of deplorable racist abuse online directed at a member of our company. This must stop. We work with a remarkable group of artists. We emphasize that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities. Our rehearsal room is full of joy, compassion and kindness. We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible people. THE Romeo and Juliet The community will continue to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on creating our production. »

But for a number of artists, this statement was not enough. Two separate petitions have been launched on behalf of Amewudah-Rivers, with British and American artists expressing support for the actor while calling on the Jamie Lloyd Company to do more to protect her.

A petition, first published in the Guardian, was signed by 880 people at the time of publication. Among the signatories are actor Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), playwright Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), and playwright/actress Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi). The petition was organized by actress Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) and the Somali playwright Nony Seaton (Fall of the kingdom, rise of the foot soldier).

The petition says in part:

“For a play's casting announcement to trigger such twisted and ugly abuse is truly embarrassing for those who are so empty and sterile in their own lives that they have to engage in hateful abuse. Too often, black artists , especially black actresses, are left to face the storm of online abuse after committing the crime of finding employment on their own. We welcome the statement from the Jamie Lloyd Company and hope their statement spreads to the emotional support committed to Francesca in her journey with production. Too often, theater companies, presenters, producers, [streamers] have offered no help or support when their black artists face racist and misogynistic abuse. Reporting is too often left on the shoulders of the abused, who are also supposed to promote said show. »

The petition ends with: “We want to send a clear message to Francesca and all black performers who face this kind of abuse: WE see you.”

This is not the only letter of support made public for Amewudah-Rivers. A second letter published on Change.org, hosted by actress Tamara Lawrance, is more specific in its claims to The Jamie Lloyd Company. It calls on the producer to take a number of specific steps, including providing Amewudah-Rivers and the show's black cast members with safety, therapy and support against “racist harassment,” as well as public solidarity from members blanks of the series. Romeo and Juliet casting.

The petition reads in part: “You have chosen, presumably intentionally, a predominantly global company for this show. It behooves you then to be aware of the implications of this, particularly when directing Shakespeare, as fanatics will often deride casting choices that are out of character. outdated image they have in mind for these fictional characters. This casting alone is not a marker of inclusiveness and progressiveness, nor an alliance. In fact, casting that doesn't show awareness of its actors' experiences is ultimately performative, and performative allyship is ultimately dangerous. »

As of press time, more than 7,000 people have signed the Change.org petition.

Tom Holland did not react to the situation. Playbill has contacted The Jamie Lloyd Company for a response to these petitions and will update this story accordingly.