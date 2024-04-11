Star Tours adds new scenes and characters





Updates have been installed Star Tours attraction to Disney's Hollywood Studios, and some of the new scenes and faces may have been seen in your living room. Characters of Disney+ streaming series now appear in the simulator, which traverses multiple scenarios to create a multitude of story options. The series “The Mandalorian”, “Andor” and “Ahsoka” are now in the game. Visitors will be able to see Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor or Din Djarin with Grogu, the character that fans sometimes call baby Yoda. There's a new purring scene on Planet Seatos that everyone loves: space whales, as they call them, said Clint Gamache, owner of ThrillGeek, a theme park website. I think it was the right addition. Not everyone will get it, but I think the Star Wars fan base will appreciate it for what it is, he said. Star Tours was Disney's first Star Wars attraction, prior to the company's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. The motion simulator opened at Disney World in 1989. It was enhanced in 2011 with characters such as the Princess Leia and Chewbacca and destinations such as Hoth and Tatooine. Concerned about abuse, Disney World changes disability passes There have also been additions to accompany The Rise of Skywalker and other films, as well as Batuu, the planet of the Star Wars: Galaxys Edge parks, which opened in 2019. attraction isn't randomly selected, but there's also no way to know which story (or planets) you're entering. There are Star Tours attractions at Disneyland California, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. Star Tours is a classic attraction, so it's great to see Disney continue to update it with new additions for everyone to enjoy, Gamache said. Attraction information Walt Disney Imagineering has launched a YouTube series called We Call It Imagineering. First of all: the advances in animatronics, particularly those that we will see in Adventure in Bayou de Tianas, is expected to debut at the Magic Kingdom this summer. Link: youtube.com/waltdisneyimagineering With Merlin Entertainment Group taking over the Orlando Eye observation wheel, the Great Florida Road Trip game has been discontinued. New experiences are planned for this space. More information: iconparkorlando.com Gatorland is offering $20 off their Screamin Gator Zipline. The price, through May 31, is $49.99 and includes admission to Gatorland for the day. More information: gatorland.com The Orlando Science Centers Kids Night at the museum, which includes exhibits, STEM activities and a pizza dinner, is planned for Saturday. Price: $85 for first child, $65 per sibling. More information: OSC.org Recent baby animal arrivals at ZooTampa: a 10-pound pygmy hippo (the mother's name is Zsa Zsa) and an endangered Malayan tapir calf (the mother's name is Ubi). More information: Zootampa.org Email me at [email protected]. Discussion account: @dbevil. Account X: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.

