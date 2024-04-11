German museum worker fired after hanging own artwork in famous Munich gallery





The 51-year-old hoped to achieve his artistic breakthrough, local media reported. And after?Police are investigating the incident for property damage. Everyone is an artist, at least if we are to believe the famous quote uttered by the German performance artist and sculptor Joseph Beuys. This was not the consensus after an incident at the Pinakothek der Moderne art museum in Munich, southern Germany, where an employee decided to take his artistic career into his own hands earlier this year, causing him cost his job. The 51-year-old hoped to achieve his artistic breakthrough, German newspaper Sddeutsche Zeitung reported citing police sources. A technical employee of the museum, the man installed his work in an exhibition room outside opening hours, Tine Nehler, head of press and communications at the museum, said in a statement to the ABC. The Pinakothek der Moderne is one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in Europe.(Provided: Sibylle Forster/Pinakothek der Moderne) “As a result of this incident, he has been banned from the museum until further notice and his employment will not continue,” Ms. Nehler said. Despite the man's “high level of identification with his workplace”, the dismissal was inevitable, because “employees must respect safety concepts and must not endanger valuable cultural property”, he said. -she declared. “The presentations and exhibitions were developed for the public by the curators with their thematic juxtapositions and deliberately staged dialogues. It is no fun to simply hang your own work as a [disruption],” she says. Ms Nehler said the work was halted at short notice. Police are investigating the incident as property damage because the man had drilled two holes in an empty wall in a passageway to hang his artwork, the Sddeutsche Zeitung reported citing police. It is not known what the painting represented. Made up of four museums under one roof, the Pinakothek der Moderne is one of Europe's largest museums dedicated to modern and contemporary art, architecture and design.

