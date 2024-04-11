Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna; 8 New Bollywood Deals We Can't Wait to See

We are only in the first quarter of the year 2024, and it wouldn't be wrong to call this year a promising one with an exciting line-up of projects in Bollywood. As a common narrative formed around Hindi films diluting towards action films, the success of films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the pioneering, female-centric Crew proved that entertainment is the only formula that works at the box office.

This is just the beginning and the internet is abuzz looking for the anticipated projects in the pipeline that will soon introduce the audience to the new on-screen pairs. So take a look at 8 new Bollywood duos who will soon charm the audience with the breath of freshness they bring to the table.

8 New Upcoming Bollywood Duos That Have Us All Excited

1. Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani

The major announcement that has created a surge of excitement among all movie buffs has to be the third installment of Don Franchise. It was in August last year that Farhan Akhtar had introduced Ranveer Singh as the torchbearer in the trio Don 3 and earlier this year, in February, the makers made an explosive announcement with Kiara Advani as the female lead of the film .

In an official statement shared, the actress had mentioned, I think it's a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change that for myself, and it was a genre I wanted to get into. And that’s what’s exciting, right? As an actor, you're constantly playing different characters and making the world believe that's who you are.

2. Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh

It was only earlier this year; that the teaser of Varun Dhawan's much-awaited Baby John has been dropped. Directed by Kalees, the film will feature South star Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The simple teaser of the film was enough to introduce the public to the euphoria created by the filmmakers. Jointly backed by Jawan Atlee and Murad Khetani directorial, the film will hit theaters worldwide on May 31.

3. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has enjoyed new success after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vangas directorial Animal. Despite having a relatively lesser screen presence, she managed to grab everyone's attention. Following the success of her latest release, she will soon be seen entertaining audiences in the much-loved franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She was finalized in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The official announcement was made at the beginning of February. Without a doubt, one of the greatest collaborations that excited fans even more.

4. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

Next on the list is another new couple who are grabbing everyone's attention, namely Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. The two will captivate audiences in the historical drama Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar. Based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Shivaji's son, Vicky will play the lead role while Rashmika will play his wife, Yesubai. The actress had also written a long note on her Instagram account expressing her joy at working on the film.

5. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri

Next on the list has to be Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri who joined hands to make the audience laugh. The comedy film was earlier titled as Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, however, the makers announced the title change to Bad Newz. The film will also feature Punjabi singer-turned-actress Ammy Virk. Made under the creative direction of Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia and made under Karan Johars Dharma Productions, the film will release on July 19, 2024.

6. Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna

Next on the list is the union of 12th Fail and Yodha star with Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna. The duo will be seen sharing screen space in The Sabarmati Report. The film is expected to be a tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the unfortunate Godhra train fire. The film, announced earlier this year, will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

7. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan

The highly anticipated upcoming web show will feature Varun Dhawan and South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo will join hands for the upcoming Indian spy thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show has already generated significant buzz on the Internet. Although fans are still waiting for the series' release date, the creators did not fail to generate excitement by releasing the first look and title last month.

The series will boast a star-studded ensemble of renowned actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher and Soham Majumdar, among others.

8. Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F

Next comes another inspiring tale that will soon captivate the audience with Rajkummar Raos Srikanth Bolla. In the film, he will be seen essaying the role of a visually impaired industrialist. In addition to this, the trailer also teased the audience with a glimpse of Jyotika and Alaya F in key roles.

The film tells the story of Bolla who fights against the education system and gains admission to four of the best universities in the world. He then launched his startup, creating job opportunities for other visually impaired people. The film will be released in theaters on May 10.

Which of these couples are you looking forward to seeing on screen, don't forget to share with us in the comments section.

READ ALSO : Then and Now: Heeramandi star Fardeen Khan's transformation is truly inspiring