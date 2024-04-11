Tesla Three-Way Crash Collapses in Los Angeles, Hollywood Producer Involved





6:07 p.m. PT — A representative for Jeff Beacher tells TMZ … he wasn't driving during the accident, he had been dropped off at the gym and was checking to see if everyone was safe. His assistant was driving his car. The biggest car accident you could imagine happened in La La Land this week – with three electric vehicles touching spikes on the road…and yes, they're all Elonthe creations of.

Check out these photos taken Wednesday at an accident scene in Bev Hills — where a three-way Tesla pileup occurred at the intersection of Rexford Drive and Beverly Drive, and it appears there were a few different models in the mixture, not to mention varying degrees of damage. We were told they were Model Y, 3, and X Teslas…and they were all different colors…which made the whole scene even weirder. No one was seriously injured and the police eventually responded. Beverly Hills police tell TMZ…a detective sergeant came to facilitate the exchange of information, but didn't take a police report because everyone walked away unharmed. accident. The other thing that's odd here… the fact that film producer Jeff Beacher also appears to be involved here – although it's unclear in what capacity. Beacher is wearing the pink shirt with his name in the center chest in the photos, speaking with an officer and another woman at one point while going through paperwork… he was also on the phone at one point and had the looking a little stressed. As for the cause of the accident…no word on that yet – but it's pretty dreadful to see, especially since Teslas usually drive around town looking so spotless and perfect . It turns out… they get hit on the road too! It's also a perfect snapshot of life in Los Angeles…with everyone going electric these days. Drive safely, everyone. Originally published at 4:18 p.m. PT

