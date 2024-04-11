Margot Robbie working on 'Monopoly' movie, Lionsgate announces

Robbie and his production company LuckyChap were the ones who got Barbie to the finish line after many years of stagnant development.

LAS VEGAS Margot Robbie has her sights set on another toy. THE barbie The producer and star is making a Monopoly movie, with Hasbro and Lionsgate behind it, the companies announced Wednesday at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas.

Robbie and his production company LuckyChap were the ones who got Barbie to the finish line after many years of stagnant development. The film dominated the box office in 2023 with over $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales. And now they're going to bring that vision to the classic board game.

Lionsgate is also developing a new The Blair Witch project with horror experts at Blumhouse, the studio behind The Purge and M3GAN. It will be the first in a multi-year pact between the Jason Blums company and Lionsgate, drawing on titles from the studios' library.

The first Blair Witch was released in 1999 and became a box office phenomenon. It grossed $248 million, spawned two sequels, and changed the look of many horror films to follow.

I am a huge admirer of The Blair Witch Project, which introduced the idea of ​​found footage horror to the general public and became a true cultural phenomenon, Blum said in a statement. I don't think there would have been any paranormal activity if there hadn't been a Blair Witch first, so this seems like a really special opportunity to me and I can't wait to see where it goes.

Lionsgate had a good 2023, with films like John Wick 4, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Saw X and is optimistic about its upcoming theatrical releases, including the long-delayed Borderlands adaptation of Eli Roth from the popular video game. series which is expected to hit theaters in August.

Starring Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana Greenblatt, Borderlands was first announced in 2015 and filming wrapped in 2021, but has faced behind-the-scenes issues and delays. But Roth and Greenblatt were overwhelmingly positive about their experience on stage at Caesars Palace.

We had an unforgettable time making it and I think audiences are going to love it,” Roth said. It was this crazy, fun, weird, dysfunctional functional family.

Greenblatt, who filmed Borderlands before Barbie, took the stage with Roth and said it was the best time she'd ever had on set.

The company also has a new version of The Crow, directed by Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders and starring Bill Skarsgrd and FKA Twigs, which hits theaters on August 23.

Brandon Lee starred in the original film, which was based on the comic book series and released in 1994. Lee died during filming after being shot with a prop gun containing a makeshift bullet instead of blanks. The director of that film, Alex Proyas, criticized the idea of ​​remaking it.

Henry Cavill also took the stage to talk about a new Highlander movie he's making with John Wick director Chad Stahelski, as well as a new Guy Ritchie action pic starring Jake Gyllenhaal called In the Gray and planned for 2025.

Aziz Ansari gave exhibitors a sneak peek at his new film Good Fortune, which he wrote, directed and stars in alongside Keanu Reeves, who plays an angel, and Seth Rogen.

I have to thank all the exhibitors who left the strip club this morning to come to the Lionsgate presentation, Ansari joked.

Good Fortune is about a down-on-his-luck man who changes his life with a more successful man and learns the wrong lesson that money solved all his problems. Ansari said he wanted to make a comedy specifically for the big screen.

It means the world to make a film that will be released in theaters, he said.

Good Fortune does not yet have a release date.

Fogelson closed the presentation with a look at Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. Producer Graham King, whose credits include Bohemian Rhapsody and The Departed, took the stage to talk about the film, which is currently being filmed.

I look forward to giving audiences a thrilling adventure they've never seen before,” said King.

He said it was an inside look at the most prolific artist of all time and promised the film would touch on all of that, including his public and private life. The film will include 30 Jackson songs and performance recreations.

Jaafar Jackson stars in Michael, scheduled for April 2025.

Other upcoming Lionsgate films include Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemenly Warfare, out next week, Renny Harlin's horror film The Strangers-Chapter 1, in May, Halle Berry's thriller Never Let Go in September and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in November.

The studio is also currently in production on Mel Gibson's action film Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg, and is finishing the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, which will be released next year.

We're sorry for asking you all to wait another year, said Lionsgates' Adam Fogelson. But it gave audiences a first glimpse, teasing the ballerinas' explosive entrance into the world, complete with fire, swords and an appearance by Reeves.