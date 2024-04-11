'Tulsa King' Actor Responds to Alleged Disparaging Comments on Set

EXCLUSIVE: It didn't bother Thomas Mooneyham that Sylvester Stallone glanced at him more than once, or that he was asked to leave a bar so he could be replaced by a young cowboy and a “cute cowgirl”.

What upset the 53-year-old Tennessee man who drove four hours on April 4 to serve as an extra on the Paramount+ series King of Tulsa I was learning how one of the background actors was allegedly described by Stallone as a “pot of lard” and a “fat guy with a cane.” He never heard Stallone or the director say disparaging words about the background actors that day, but he is convinced that some of those comments were directed at him personally after reading about them on a private Facebook page for the actors of BG.

“I was sitting at a table with another gentleman, like we were listening to the band,” recalls Mooneyham, who tells Deadline that he uses a cane because of “bone-on-bone” pain in his knee. “Stallone's table with the other main characters was diagonal from ours, about 12 feet away. I noticed him looking at me once or twice and talking with, I guess, the director and laughing with him and everything. But I didn't put anything in place.

“Then we were taken off stage and replaced by the young cowboy and a pretty cowgirl,” Mooneyham continues. “Now, does that bother me?” Not the least. What bothers me is that someone heard it and the director. It's not even the fact that I'm fat. I wasn't the only big one there. But I feel like I was singled out because they said “an old lard pot with the cane”. I was the only one there with the cane.

Mooneyham talks about her 12-hour day on the Atlanta set of the series that led to the resignation of Rose Locke Casting, a local company hired to find background actors for Season 2 of the Stallone series. Deadline first broke the story Monday; representatives for the Paramount+ show and Stallone have yet to comment.

Locke told clients she left the show because of derogatory language allegedly used by Stallone to describe extras — an accusation made by director Craig Zisk. refused to TMZ after Deadline broke the story. Zisk told the outlet that Locke failed to do his job by not recruiting extras in the 1920s and '30s for a scene involving a trendy bar.

A source close to the show told Deadline on Wednesday that producers were concerned about matching scenes from last season, which led to differences of opinion on casting. Producers have apparently spoken to the cast and crew about the situation and emphasized their commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment.

Mooneyham says the set he was working on that day was the Bred-2-Buck, a fictional Tulsa saloon that is owned by Stallone's character Dwight Manfredi on the show. “It’s not a young, hip bar like others try to pass it off as,” he said. “It’s just an old thug cowboy country bar.” And the name of the bar, here's my point, is Bred-2-Buck. Tell me how many old cowboys riding broncos who are old and not hobbled or crippled? How could a gentleman with a cane not fit in with this? But the main thing is that my cane wasn't even visible in the scene. I had hidden it behind my body.

Before Mooneyham came to work that day, he considered it a dream gig because King of Tulsa is a series that he and his son watch together. A daily tax worker for H&R Block, Mooneyham has worked as an extra for two years and has already booked several films and TV shows, including a two-day gig on the upcoming film. Civil war.

“When I was working on Civil war two years ago I weighed 390 pounds. I could barely walk,” recalls Mooneyham, who appears briefly in the film. official trailer for the film. “I had to use a mobility scooter, but none of them on set told me about it or made a big deal about it. The producers went out of their way to help me load my scooter into the van.

He recounts his experience on King of Tulsa was far from what he experienced in the film. “I don't understand. I know we talked a lot about old people. Older, too old. How do they justify us being too old when he's about twenty years older than us. I 53. Stallone is 77. How the hell am I too old?

“I've never experienced anything like this before,” says Mooneyham, who adds that he has no fault with the casting director. He also has no intention of stopping his substantive work.

“Some people say I have thin skin. People think I'm making a fuss. I never made a fuss until Rose contacted me about it,” says Mooneyham. “My feelings were a little hurt. But you know what? I'm more angry than hurt. And it's just because of my disability.