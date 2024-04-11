Entertainment
'Tulsa King' Actor Responds to Alleged Disparaging Comments on Set
EXCLUSIVE: It didn't bother Thomas Mooneyham that Sylvester Stallone glanced at him more than once, or that he was asked to leave a bar so he could be replaced by a young cowboy and a “cute cowgirl”.
What upset the 53-year-old Tennessee man who drove four hours on April 4 to serve as an extra on the Paramount+ series King of Tulsa I was learning how one of the background actors was allegedly described by Stallone as a “pot of lard” and a “fat guy with a cane.” He never heard Stallone or the director say disparaging words about the background actors that day, but he is convinced that some of those comments were directed at him personally after reading about them on a private Facebook page for the actors of BG.
“I was sitting at a table with another gentleman, like we were listening to the band,” recalls Mooneyham, who tells Deadline that he uses a cane because of “bone-on-bone” pain in his knee. “Stallone's table with the other main characters was diagonal from ours, about 12 feet away. I noticed him looking at me once or twice and talking with, I guess, the director and laughing with him and everything. But I didn't put anything in place.
“Then we were taken off stage and replaced by the young cowboy and a pretty cowgirl,” Mooneyham continues. “Now, does that bother me?” Not the least. What bothers me is that someone heard it and the director. It's not even the fact that I'm fat. I wasn't the only big one there. But I feel like I was singled out because they said “an old lard pot with the cane”. I was the only one there with the cane.
Mooneyham talks about her 12-hour day on the Atlanta set of the series that led to the resignation of Rose Locke Casting, a local company hired to find background actors for Season 2 of the Stallone series. Deadline first broke the story Monday; representatives for the Paramount+ show and Stallone have yet to comment.
Locke told clients she left the show because of derogatory language allegedly used by Stallone to describe extras — an accusation made by director Craig Zisk. refused to TMZ after Deadline broke the story. Zisk told the outlet that Locke failed to do his job by not recruiting extras in the 1920s and '30s for a scene involving a trendy bar.
A source close to the show told Deadline on Wednesday that producers were concerned about matching scenes from last season, which led to differences of opinion on casting. Producers have apparently spoken to the cast and crew about the situation and emphasized their commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment.
Mooneyham says the set he was working on that day was the Bred-2-Buck, a fictional Tulsa saloon that is owned by Stallone's character Dwight Manfredi on the show. “It’s not a young, hip bar like others try to pass it off as,” he said. “It’s just an old thug cowboy country bar.” And the name of the bar, here's my point, is Bred-2-Buck. Tell me how many old cowboys riding broncos who are old and not hobbled or crippled? How could a gentleman with a cane not fit in with this? But the main thing is that my cane wasn't even visible in the scene. I had hidden it behind my body.
Before Mooneyham came to work that day, he considered it a dream gig because King of Tulsa is a series that he and his son watch together. A daily tax worker for H&R Block, Mooneyham has worked as an extra for two years and has already booked several films and TV shows, including a two-day gig on the upcoming film. Civil war.
“When I was working on Civil war two years ago I weighed 390 pounds. I could barely walk,” recalls Mooneyham, who appears briefly in the film. official trailer for the film. “I had to use a mobility scooter, but none of them on set told me about it or made a big deal about it. The producers went out of their way to help me load my scooter into the van.
He recounts his experience on King of Tulsa was far from what he experienced in the film. “I don't understand. I know we talked a lot about old people. Older, too old. How do they justify us being too old when he's about twenty years older than us. I 53. Stallone is 77. How the hell am I too old?
“I've never experienced anything like this before,” says Mooneyham, who adds that he has no fault with the casting director. He also has no intention of stopping his substantive work.
“Some people say I have thin skin. People think I'm making a fuss. I never made a fuss until Rose contacted me about it,” says Mooneyham. “My feelings were a little hurt. But you know what? I'm more angry than hurt. And it's just because of my disability.
|
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2024/04/tulsa-king-backround-actor-reacts-disparaging-comments-sylvester-stallone-series-1235880947/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Political news: Starmer's wife 'intimidated' by protest at family home – as Labor suspends candidate | Political news
- 'Tulsa King' Actor Responds to Alleged Disparaging Comments on Set
- WTT youth tournaments in Montenegro, Luxembourg, France and Belgium
- Paris Hilton wears a deconstructed blazer dress at the Fashion Trust Awards
- Trump: Arizona abortion ban goes 'too far'
- Imran Abbas talks about the Bollywood films he missed – Entertainment
- Google invests $1 billion to strengthen connectivity with Japan through two undersea cables
- Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin arrives at Istiqlal Mosque and performs Sunnah prayers before Eid prayers
- Margot Robbie working on 'Monopoly' movie, Lionsgate announces
- 15-year-old Allen is a bright young hockey player
- Fast fashion and Brandy Melville face documentary scrutiny
- Xi Jinping receives former Taiwanese President Ma in Beijing | International