Netflix, Disney and other Hollywood studios talk digital piracy legislation





The Motion Picture Association (MPA) is working with members of Congress to revive his war against piracy, said the association's president and CEO, Charles Rivkin, on Tuesday. MPA members include Hollywood's biggest movie studios like Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery. Dow closes 400 points lower on surprising inflation data In the United States only, it [piracy] “Stealing hundreds of thousands of jobs from workers and tens of billions of dollars from our economy, including over a billion in movie ticket sales,” Rivikin said at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, during his speech on the state of the industry at the annual cinema gathering. the owners. The MPA has launched initiatives, including Alliance for Creativity for Entertainment, which works with local law enforcement to investigate illegal hacking operations. The next step in the group's fight against piracy now involves working with members of Congress to enact judicial legislation on blocking sites in the United States, Rivkin said. Rivkin said such legislation would allow movie, television, music and book publishers to ask in court that Internet service providers block websites sharing illegal or stolen content. In 2012, the MPA supported another site-blocking bill, the Stop Online Piracy Act, which ultimately failed due to concerns that it would hinder free speech on the Internet. Google and Wikipedia oppose the bill. Rivkins' remarks Tuesday quickly drew similar backlash. With today's announcement, the MPA has made its intentions clear: it wants to give itself and its members the power to force any Internet infrastructure provider, including broadband providers that serve your home, to cut off access to websites on their network. say it alone, Meredith Rose, senior policy advisor at the nonprofit Public Knowledge, said in a statement. Digital piracy increased in 2023 Rivkins' remarks come as digital piracy is on the rise. Data company MUSO said in a industry report that there were 229.4 billion visits to piracy websites in 2023, an increase of 6.7% from the previous year. Television accounted for the majority of visits with 103.9 billion, up 4% from 2022. It was followed by cinema with 29.6 billion visits, an increase of around 7%. Music piracy saw the biggest growth in media theft, up 13% with 17.1 billion visits in 2023. Changes in piracy consumption and the streaming landscape may explain the reported rise in the practice, which costs the US entertainment industry between $29 billion and $71 billion per year. It's hard to get people to pay for something they know they can get for free, said Michael D. Smith, a professor of information technology and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University. The shift from download-based to streaming-based piracy, he added, may mean consumers visit piracy websites more often to access the same media.

