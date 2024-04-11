Toymaker MGA Entertainment Launches DTC Website







This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: Announcement from toy retailer MGA Entertainment Tuesday the launch of The MGA Shop website as a way to bring together all of its major brands under a single storefront.

Major retailers will continue to sell products from its LOL Surprise! brands.Little Tikes, MGAs Miniverse, Bratz and Rainbow High, the company said.

The new site features online-only exclusives, limited merchandise, and early access to new products and special offers. Alongside the launch, the retailer introduced a new loyalty program. Dive overview: MGA is among the latest companies to rely more on the DTC model to drive sales and retain customers at a time when The toy industry reported an 8% drop in sales.. DTC brands are focusing on expanding their distribution channels in order to increase sales and increase customer loyalty. While some digitally native brands are moving toward wholesale, other traditionally wholesale brands are focusing more on DTC sales. Meanwhile, MGA said it is operating its new DTC site to enable Consumers can shop all of our brands in one convenient destination with special offers and exclusives, founder and CEO Isaac Larian said in a statement. Aiming for a wider audience is nothing new for retailers. Executed well, direct-to-consumer sales offer brands the opportunity to generate additional margin per unit, compared to traditional wholesale, while also providing direct connectivity and corresponding audience insights, said Brandon Yoshimura, Director of the consumer retail group at Solomon Partners. in an email to Retail Dive. [This]can provide benefits related to product development, supply chain and budget, pricing and targeting. For most companies, the optimal distribution mix is ​​a mix of wholesale and direct-to-consumer, with specific product and pricing strategies developed for each distribution channel, Yoshimura said. Given the maturity of ecommerce enablement solutions, it's easier than ever. for traditional wholesale brands to launch direct-to-consumer offerings. There are other examples of traditionally wholesale brands moving more toward DTC channels. Lévis announced in 2022 that it focus on its direct-to-consumer strategy with a goal of increasing DTC to 55% of annual net revenue by 2027. Last year, the hair care brand Redken launched a new DTC websiteso that customers can for the first time purchase products directly from the brand online. In January, HI-CHEWmanufacturer of fruity and soft candies, launched a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.

