Holi celebration unites campus community | Today in Elon





Around 150 community members celebrated the Hindu Festival of Colors on April 5.

On a beautiful sunny afternoon on Friday, April 5, approximately 150 students, faculty and staff gathered at Speakers Corner to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. The event began with an educational presentation, student speeches and stories, a performance by Surtal, Elons' Bollywood dance team. After a countdown, participants released brightly colored power handles into the blue sky. When I think of celebrating Holi, I think of joy, shared Vibha Maheswaran 24. Obviously, throwing color is an integral part of it. But, at its core, Holi is a celebration of life and unity. Some of my fondest memories of Holi are celebrating with my family at home and dancing at our local temples bringing together a space to celebrate. And of course the food was always delicious. This was the 12th year that the Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life celebrated Holi on campus. The Center's mission is to support and engage the Elon community with the wisdom of the world's religious, spiritual and ethical traditions. Part of this work involves organizing authentic celebrations of festivals like Holi. The Holi celebration brought together students from all backgrounds and identities, united by the brightly colored power they threw at each other while dancing to Bollywood music. Sisters Maddy and Morgan Williams 25 and Hasan Khan 26 helped develop the program for the event and spent time before the celebration learning about the history of Holi, the meaning of the holiday and the significance of different colors . Morgan Williams explained the importance of the work done by the interns. “We wanted to create a space where students felt seen and represented, and we were able to do that through the food we ordered, the music we played, and explaining the importance of the color powders we threw,” Williams said. This year, the dancing started even before the colors were launched as guests gathered early to listen to traditional Bollywood music while enjoying delicious Indian appetizers, tasting traditional Indian sweets and coloring mandalas, bookmarks and other craft projects. My favorite thing about Holi is that so many people who don't know each other were able to come together to celebrate something good — and weren't afraid to get dirty, shared multi-faith intern Maddy Williams 25 years old, who was part of the team that organized the event. I think we can apply this to make real-world changes. As people, we cannot be afraid to interact with people from other cultures. We can't be afraid to step out of our comfort zone and get a little dirty. The participants of the Holi celebration left Speakers Corner covered in colors, enriched by the educational content and ready to enjoy the weekend. For Maheswaran, it was the perfect celebration for his final semester at Elon. I know that these celebrations not only brought me great joy, but also brought such light to the entire Elon community,” Maheswaran said. “It has been such a wonderful experience to see the Elon community come together and celebrate these wonderful festivals. Celebrating the diversity and richness of different cultures is very important to creating safe and unified spaces on this campus. I'm so happy we have celebrations like this to bring the community together.

