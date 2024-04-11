Ghostbusters Actor Ernie Hudson to Star in Horror Film About the Vengeful Spirit of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit





Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson is set to star in Oswald: Down the Rabbit Hole, a horror film in which his character, a brilliant animator named Oswald Jebidiah Coleman, is sent to a creepy magical prison, according to Deadline . Oswald is the grandfather of the main character Art, played by Topher Hall (Single Drunk Females). The story follows Art and his friends as they seek to trace his family lineage but come face to face with a bloodthirsty cartoon rabbit. A Trailer was revealed earlier this year, giving viewers a closer look at how he plans to bring his sharp-toothed hare to life. Filming on the $4.5 million film is expected to begin this spring. I'm excited to work with everyone on this production, Hudson said. This is an incredibly creative and intelligent project. OSWALD THE LUCKY RABBIT SHOWS HIS TEETH. IMAGE PROVIDED BY OSWALD: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE. This same rabbit is based on Disney's oft-forgotten early 1900s cartoon character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Oswald entered the public domain last year, so of course Down the Rabbit Hole is looking to give fans a twisted version of the character they've never seen before. Art and some of his closest friends are helping to find his long-lost family lineage, according to an official description. When they find and explore the abandoned house of his great-grandfather Oswald, they encounter a magical television that teleports them to a place lost in time, shrouded in dark Hollywood magic. The group discovers they are not alone when they discover Oswald's cartoon Rabbit, a dark entity who decides his soul is up for the taking. Art and his friends must work together to escape their magical prison before the Rabbit gets to them first. Ernie Hudson will soon star in a different type of ghost story. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage. Hudson is undoubtedly best known for his work as Winston Zeddmore in the Ghostbusters franchise. He played the character in the first film and its 1989 sequel, but he's also returned for recent entries like Ghostbusters: The Afterlife and this year Frozen Empire , Also. There's no denying that he's best known for his work on supernatural beings, but he's also appeared in projects like Quantum Leap, LAs Finest, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and 1994's The Crow. “I had a very specific vision for the character of Oswald and knew I wanted Ernie for this role from the beginning, as I have always admired the iconic cinematic legacy,” said director Lilton Stewart III. Ernie will bring Oswald's unique and vengeful spirit to life in the best way possible. As classic cartoon characters slowly enter the public domain, moviegoers have been treated to a cascade of horror twists. These include films like Slasher centered on Winnie the Pooh Blood and honey . We even saw a Steamboat Willie Horror Movie revealed earlier this year. Michael Cripe is a freelance contributor at IGN. He began writing in the industry in 2017 and is best known for his work in media outlets such as The Pitch, The Escapist, OnlySP, and Gameranx. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @MikeCripe.

