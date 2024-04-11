Malayalam actor Sujith Rajendran dies in road accident

A tragic news has come from the Malayalam film industry. Malayalam actor Sujith Rajendran died in a road accident. He was a very well-known actor in the Malayalam film industry with years of experience. His sudden demise shocked the Malayalam film industry.

According to media reports, the actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after he met with an accident on March 26 outside Aluva-Paravur Road Settlement School. After a week of struggle, the actor died on April 9 at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kerala. His last rites took place at Thoniyakavu crematorium on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Before pursuing his acting career, Sujith Rajendran worked for an American multinational company in Dubai. Born and raised in Dubai, he later decided to pursue his dream and returned to his home country. In 2018, he made his acting debut with the film Kinavalli under the direction of Sugeeth. The film was released in two languages ​​but failed to make an impact at the box office. Despite the film's poor performance at the box office, Sujith was highly appreciated for his acting. As his popularity grew, he was seen sharing the screen with the biggest celebrities in the industry. He starred alongside Sunny Leone in films like Marathon and Rangeela.

Sujith was not only good at acting but also a good dancer. Earlier in his life, he received training in various classical dance forms. With his active and versatile style, he has attracted a huge fan base with his comedic roles. Showing his interest in experimentation, he also played a negative role once. The late Malayalam actor also played a small role in the Tamil film Shero, starring Sunny Leone. Apart from acting and dancing, he also did a reading for the film Kinavalli.

Sujith was known for his all-round game. From comic roles to negative roles, he has always given his best. His sudden demise has cast a shadow of sorrow in the Malayalam film industry.