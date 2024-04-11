Anxiety in Nollywood over Pope Odonwodo's fate in boat accident





Some Nollywood actors on Wednesday expressed fears that Jnr actor Pope Odonwodo may have died in a boating accident involving him and some of his colleagues. The actor and four colleagues reportedly drowned after their boat capsized in the Anam River while returning from a shoot. Filmmaker Sam Olatunji said on Instagram that the industry lost young Pope Odonwodo over the incident. Delta State President Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emma Onyemezem, also told Vanguard that the actor’s remains were taken to the morgue. However, PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to independently verify the claims of the two officials regarding the whereabouts of Jr Pope Odonwodo. The Pope's last social media post was a video of him and four others traveling to the shooting location on a boat. In his video, the 39-year-old actor mentioned that he was an only child and had three children to raise. He wrote in his caption: See me lamenting. The risk we take to entertain you: crossing the 9ja river yesterday without a life jacket. Na wahooooo Who does that?? His colleagues took to different social media platforms to comment on his reported passage. The father of three had, in 2021, escaped death after a fire destroyed his house. The actor, who said he is so grateful to God for saving his entire family, took to his Instagram account to show his appreciation to God. He said his house caught fire while the family was sleeping, but God intervened, adding that he was safe and no one was hurt. In 2006, Jnr Pope joined the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) and began attending film auditions and acting as a minor character in films.

Early in his career, Pope typically played the roles of bodyguard, palace guard, and servant. Pope rose to fame in 2007 after starring in the hit Nollywood film Secret Adventures, directed by Tchidi Chikere. He has performed in over 150 Nollywood films that include: Secret Adventures, Mad sex, Bitter Generation, Vengeance of Bullet, The Cat, The Generals, Wrong Initiation, among others. Support PREMIUM TIMES’ honest and credible journalism Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy and a transparent government.. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and accessible to all. Make a donation TEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

