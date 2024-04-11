



Divorce at home Power Star Entertainment LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Get ready for a comedy roller coaster ride like no other Power Star EntertainmentThe Think Tank proudly presents “Home Divorce”. Prepare for a tumultuous journey into post-divorce life in luxury, where every day is an adventure filled with pranks, laughter and unexpected twists and turns. Located in an opulent neighborhood of Tallahassee, Florida, “Divorce at home” introduces audiences to the dynamic duo of Biff and Dodie Somers. After being married for many years and deciding to legally divorce, they ironically discover the common need to live together on a daily basis. Despite their divorce, these two larger-than-life personalities party as roommates in their sprawling mansion, transforming their home into a playground of hilarity and mischief. Biff, the charismatic heir to Classy Sassy Foods, Inc., leads the charge. With his quick wit and penchant for outrageous pranks, Biff ensures that life in the Somers mansion is always filled with laughter. Biff and Dodie are joined by their equally mischievous neighbors, Zeke and Phoebe Newton. Together, this dynamic quartet takes the art of pranks to new heights, leaving audiences in suspense with their outrageous antics and infectious camaraderie. Caught in this crossfire of four-way pranks is Sukie, who adds another comic dimension as Somers' live-in Japanese maid, forced to navigate her way through the chaos with a mix of humor, exasperation and intelligent retaliation. “Home Divorce” is no ordinary sitcom, it's a celebration of resilience, friendship and the absurdity of life's twists and turns. With its endearing characters and quick wit, the series offers a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of finding humor, even in the most unexpected circumstances. As excitement for “Home Divorce” grows, Power Star Entertainment invites studios, production houses and industry leaders to join us and be a part of television history. With its charm and innovative premise, “Home Divorce” is poised to make waves in comedy! Power Star Entertainment invites studios and production houses to explore this extraordinary television series treatment, bring this sitcom to audiences around the world, and together help shape the future of entertainment. Contact Power Star Entertainment at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.powerstarentertainment.com. About Power Star Entertainment:

Power Star Entertainment, known for its innovative prowess in film and television, is dedicated to producing captivating content that captivates and entertains global audiences. With a diverse portfolio including blockbusters in film and television, Power Star Entertainment consistently delivers stories that deeply resonate with viewers around the world. Operating as a dynamic think tank, Power Star Entertainment is committed to redefining storytelling in the modern era, ensuring its stories engage audiences and endure. As they seek partnerships to bring their library to life, Power Star Entertainment invites its collaborators to explore the potential of their diverse portfolio of blockbusters. Join Power Star Entertainment and help shape the future of entertainment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc4.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/702467667/power-star-entertainments-think-tank-unveils-home-divorce-the-next-sitcom-sensation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos