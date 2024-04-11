Performing arts musicians compete for scholarships in concert competition | Culture & Leisure





Eleven instrumentalists and singers will compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships on Sunday, April 28 after being selected as finalists in the annual Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Competition Concert. The final concert of the competition will take place on April 28 at 3 p.m. at the Académie de Musique de l'Ouest. (Courtesy photo) The foundation's audition committee chose the finalists during auditions April 5 and 6 at the Academy of Music at Wests Weinmann Hall in Montecito. A total of 24 adults and youth competed to win a place in the final competition. The final concert will take place on April 28 at 3 p.m., also at the Music Academy. The event is free to attend, but reservations are encouraged due to limited seating. Established in 1982, the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation (PASF) provides financial assistance to deserving vocal and instrumental students in Santa Barbara County. The annual competition encourages young musicians to strive for excellence and supports them in their growth as performers. Finalists compete for scholarships worth more than $27,000. This year's finalists for adult instrumentalists are Cam Audras, 25, a violist studying for a Master of Music in viola performance at UCSB (Professor Valerie Malvinni); Noelle Hadsall, 15 years old, pianist and winner of the PASF 2021 junior instrumental division who attends Dos Pueblos high school (teacher Pascal Salomon); and Tiffany Yin, 23, a pianist studying for a Bachelor of Music in piano performance at UCSB (Professor Dr. Charles Asche). The junior instrumentalist finalists include three students from Dos Pueblos High School: Leon Guo, 15, piano (teacher Lana Bodnar); Jiyoo Kim-Jung, 15 years old, piano (teacher Miroslava Kisilevitch); and Joey Malvinni, 16, guitar (teacher Dr. David Malvinni). The other finalists are Matvey Ioffe, 15, pianist and student of maestro Jacobo Giacopuzzi, and Henry Woodruff, 16, violist attending the Colburn School (teacher Teng Li). Finalists in the vocal division are Lorenzo Johnson, Jr., 27, a tenor studying for a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in vocal performance at UCSB (Professor Benjamin Brecher); Ava Kimmel, 22, soprano at Westmont College (professor Christina Ramsay); and Zeni Tziouvaras, 28, mezzo-soprano and graduate of the Manhattan School of Music (professors Agatha Carubia and James Platt). Several students not included in the final round received incentive prizes totaling $2,000. This year's audition committee members included Deborah Bertling, Erin Bonski-Evans, Neil DiMaggio and Kristine Pacheco-Bernt. To reserve a spot for the competition concert on April 28, contact Deborah Bertling at [email protected] or by calling 805-898-0941. To learn more about PASF, visit pasfsb.org.

