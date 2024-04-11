Detroit Jazz Festival announces 2024 lineup – Macomb Daily





The Detroit Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, featuring nearly two dozen acts that, according to festival director Chris Collins, “reflect a very dynamic and eclectic combination of new generation and heritage jazz musicians “. The reveal was made Wednesday evening, April 10, during a preview event at the new Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit, where artist-in-residence Brian Blade performed produced with his Fellowship Band. The Labor Day weekend festival (Aug. 30-Sept. 2) will open with Blade and the Fellowship Band as well as “Translinear Light: The Music of Alice Coltrane,” a previously announced program saluting the late Detroit native and featuring his son Ravi. Coltrane and younger Brandee. The rest of the weekend will feature many familiar names, including Christian McBride, the Joshua Redman Group, Kyle Eastwood, The Bad Plus and others, as well as younger upstarts such as Cameron Graves and the spin-off of Snarky Puppy, Ghost-Note. Also notable is the Vibraphone Summit with Warren Wolf, Joe Locke, Jason Marsalis and Chien Chien Lu, as well as the Zig Zag Power Trio, which includes guitarist Vernon Reid and bassist Will Calhoun of the rock band Living Color and veteran bassist Melvin Gibbs. Additional artists, including some local artists, will be announced in the coming weeks. Performances will take place on multiple stages at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park in Detroit and will also be livestreamed. Admission will be free as usual, with VIP packages and other details available via detroitjazzfest.org. The full 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival lineup includes: Brian Blade, artist in residence Billy Childs Quartet, special guest Sean Jones Cameron Graves Carmen Lundy Charlie Sepulveda and The Turnaround Plus Special Guest Chef Adjuah ​​(formerly Christian Scott) Christian McBride Ghost Note Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet James Blood Ulmer musical revelation ensemble Joshua Redman Group with Gabrielle Cavassa Where Are We Tour Kyle Eastwood Eastwood Symphonic Marquis Hill: Collective of composers Melanie Charles Mimi Fox Organ Trio Monty Alexander D-Day Nate Smith Quintet by Pablo Ziegler with Roberta Gambarini The bad plus The Vibraphone Summit: Warren Wolf – Joe Locke Jason Marsalis & Chien Chien Lu Translinear Light: The Music of Alice Coltrane with Ravi Coltrane with special guest Brandee Younger Zig Zag Power Trio

