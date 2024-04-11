Kerala history criticized by state religious leaders during Eid sermons: We should not become tools | Bollywood

While addressing devotees at the famous Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Vice President Imam Suhaib Maulavi warned against attempts by vested interests aimed at creating division in society. He said the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story and the ongoing discussions around it were part of such attempts. (Also read Adah Sharma defends anti-JNU remark in Bastar The Naxal Story teaser: As I said during The Kerala Story…)

State religious leaders slam The Kerala Story during Eid celebration

“Such films propagate things that are completely baseless. I have only one thing to say to those who screen such films… We should not become tools in the hands of those who spread lies.” , Maulavi said.

An art should not be something that creates divisions in society, but it should be one that persuades people to live a harmonious life, he added.

During his sermon, prominent Islamic scholar Hussain Madavoor also criticized the Bollywood film, saying there was no love jihad in the country as claimed in the film.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, which hit theaters last year, tells the story of a group of women from Kerala who were forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS.

The controversial film, screened by state broadcaster Doordarshan last week, has sparked strong reactions across Kerala politics since its release.

Religious leaders came out against the film days after the Idukki diocese screened it as part of an intense training program for teenagers, sparking a widespread row in Kerala.

Get more updates on Bollywood, Hollywood, Music & Web Series along with the latest entertainment news on Hindustan Times.

