



Jenna Ortega was spotted on High St, and industry insiders tell Ricardo Simich where the production is filming. Taika Waititis' new film production has left Queenstown and surrounding areas. To spy It appears filming in the Deep South has wrapped and production will continue in Auckland over the coming weeks. Waititis sci-fi film, based on the bestselling book Klara and the sun by British writer Kazuo Ishiguro, boasts many international stars, including Jenna Ortega, Mia Tharia, Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne, Simon Baker and Aran Murphy. Last weekend, production of the film caused a stir in central Auckland under the direction of Waititi. Wednesday Star Ortega and a group of extras were filming on High St. Several local businesses on High St told the Herald of New Zealand the filming process was smooth and disruptions were minimal. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Social media was abuzz with the action, including aerial photos of the shooting. Among all the large filming equipment was a dystopian-looking truck followed by nine or ten girls on bikes, dressed in coordinated outfits. Another photo posted shows Ortega dressed in black with dark glasses, wandering on Jean Batten Pl. Industry sources say To spy The production is also filming at Kumeu Film Studios and surrounding West Auckland beaches and landscapes for a further two weeks. Darren Le Gallo, husband of Superman Star Amy Adams posted a beach photo to her Instagram this week where she wrote: This moment on the beach in #NewZealand #naturecure #grateful. The setting of Ishiguro's book is an anonymous American town, and the story takes place in a remote, almost agrarian landscape. It appears Waititi found them in and around Arrowtown, Silverlight Studios, and West Auckland. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. It follows Klara (Ortega), an artificial friend designed to avoid loneliness. She is bought by Chris (Adams), the mother of a bright teenager named Josie (Tharia), who suffers from a mysterious illness and adores her new robot companion. The story revolves around Klara's quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in doing so, Klara learns the power of human love. Sources say the working name of the film is Tears in the rain. The film's stars kept a low profile while filming in the South Island and Auckland. The only clue that Aran Murphy, who plays Josie's best friend Rick, has been here are some observations from his Oscar-winning Irish father, Oppenheimer star (and now face of Versace) Cillian Murphy, who was reportedly spotted dining at popular Auckland restaurant Lilian last month. He then posed with Sam Neill at what would have been the Neills Two Paddocks vineyard in Queenstown. Related Articles Waititis' wife, British singer Rita Ora, was perhaps the ideal tour guide for the stars and their families when they were not on set. Throughout the autumn, she took in the sights of Queenstown and loved her hikes on the beaches of West Auckland.

