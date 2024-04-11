From Ananya Panday to Sahil Salathia: Bollywood actors who made India proud on the world stage: Bollywood News





The Hindi film industry is growing globally and leaving an indelible mark across the world. This came to light last year when SS Rajamoulis €€€ took the world by storm, even winning an Oscar among many other international awards. But apart from films, many Bollywood actors are also creating their own brands internationally. From Ananya Panday to Sahil Salathia: Bollywood actors who made India proud on the world stage Here are some of those actors who have made India proud in the world. Sonam Kapoor A true fashionista, Sonam Kapoor has spread her stylish wings not only in India but also outside the country. The actress made numerous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, attended the India Global Forum event in London and became the only Indian to be invited to King Charles' coronation concert. Ali Fazal Ali Fazal maintains a perfect balance between his work in Indian and international films. Having worked in Furious 7 in the Fast and Furious franchise, he attended the premiere of Fast in Rome last year. There, he meets Hollywood star Vin Diesel. Ananya Blacksmith Young starlet Ananya Panday impressed everyone when she made her debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. The actress wowed audiences with her confidence and aura, bringing glory to India on one of the biggest fashion stages in the world. Sahil Salathia A fashion icon in the true sense of the term, Sahil Salathia has paved a new path for men's fashion in India. Realizing this, the actor was invited to attend New York Fashion Week earlier this year in February. The following month, he also walked the red carpet at the pre-Oscar event in Los Angeles celebrating South Asian excellence in international cinema. Sobhita Dhulipala Sobhita Dhulipala started her career by representing India on a global beauty pageant platform. Today, she's taking it a step further as she recently appeared at the red carpet premiere of her latest international film, Monkey man with Dev Patel, in Los Angeles. Also Read: Amid Relationship Rumors, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Reunite in New Ad, Watch BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/ananya-panday-sahil-salathia-bollywood-actors-made-india-proud-global-stage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos