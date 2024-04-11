Review: Is Amy Winehouse Biopic Back to Black as Bad as the Internet Would Have You Believe?

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson thinks about Back to Black”it's probably the best thing [she’s] do“.

Fast facts about Back to Black What: A biopic about the late singer Amy Winehouse and her tumultuous relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil. Featured: Marisa Abela and Jack O'Connell. When: In the cinema now. likely to make you feel: Truly grateful for the magnetic and raw talent of the real Amy Winehouse.

The biopic is the second film made about the late iconic singer Amy Winehouse. The first, directed by Asif Kapadia in 2015, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Combining never-before-seen archival footage from Winehouse's teenage years, early performances, and stories from people close to Winehouse, Amy has told the story of the uniquely talented young artist from start to finish, using as many his own words as possible.

In doing so, it captures the combination of humor, magnetism, and raw emotion that Winehouse boldly infused into her work. And it showed the myriad forces that led to Winehouse's untimely demise at age 27, as the world scrutinized and even laughed at her substance abuse problems, eating disorders and heartbreak .

Taylor-Johnson's Back to Black is different in three significant ways.

Critics and fans have been wary of the film since its announcement, with this feeling of trepidation growing following the film's release. first set photos while Amy was released to the cheers of both camps. (Taylor-Johnson, who directed the 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy with now-husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, told the Guardian she didn't pay much attention to fans' feelings).

Back to Black has the accompaniment of the Winehouse estatewhile the Amy documentary has been publicly and repeatedly denounced by Winehouse's fatherMitch.

And Back to Black doesn't seek to tell the full story of Winehouse's life or her extremely public and heartbreaking death from alcohol poisoning like Amy did.

Instead, it is a dramatized retelling of the doomed love affair between Winehouse (played by relatively unknown actress Marisa Abela) and her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O'Connell), relegating much of Winehouse's personality and career to the background.

Jack O'Connell (right) stars alongside Abela as Winehouse's ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.(Studio Canal)

We get our first look at a stripped-down version of Winehouse's late teens, sans beehive and cat's-eye signature, on the verge of landing her first recording contract and producing her 2003 debut album, Frank .

From the film's opening scenes, it's obvious that Abela can at least hold his own. The fact that his vocal training for this film took place over just four months is even impressive. But she does not and will never possess the same level of vocal talent as Winehouse, which is why Back to Black's attempt to pass off her voice as such is shocking.

Some supported Abela's voice doesn't matter to the telling of this story. But it's hard to feel that way when Abela bursts into song in virtually every scene and when the authenticity of Winehouse's music was at the core of her being.

And then there's the question of Abela's physical resemblance to Winehouse. Mitch Winehouse has argued, indeed, correctly, that Abela I didn't need to look “exactly like Amy” to get the role, and Taylor-Johnson said the casting decision was based on the fact that Abela had not tried to be like Winehouse in any way.

“I had all these young women come in with either a hoop earrings or a cat's eye or something like that,” she said on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“Marisa didn't have any of that. I was playing with the camera, talking to the casting director and I just looked into the lens and Marisa looked up and she completely transformed. She didn't hadn't even said anything. I thought, 'That's her.'”

But whatever transformation Taylor-Johnson saw in Abela in that audition room didn't translate to her on-screen performance.

Abela's embodiment of Winehouse's performance style and mannerisms feels like a pale imitation of the star's boldness and sensuality. And Abela's version of Winehouse's gloriously thick north London accent is exactly what you'd expect from someone who was educated at university. “Eton College of Boarding Schools for Girls” trying to sound like a working class tone.

Mitch is portrayed as Winehouse's loving but often oblivious father by Eddie Marsan (right).(Studio Canal)

Abela's portrayal becomes less distracting and seems slightly more natural when Winehouse and Fielder-Civil meet by chance at the legendary Camden pub, The Good Mixer, shortly after Frank's success has made her a household name. known in the United Kingdom.

Indeed, Abela's chemistry is undeniable with O'Connell, who first made his name at the age of 19 playing Cook, a brash, impulsive and frequent drug user, on Skins. Here, he has no trouble bringing a similar level of charisma and a much-needed dose of working-class authenticity to this production.

It was in a moment in their on-and-off, turbulent, drug-fueled, sometimes violent relationship that Winehouse created her second and final record, the masterful album that would catapult her to international levels of fame and critical recognition that she never thought he could achieve it. I could have done it and I was afraid I wouldn't know how to do it.

But we don't see much of the making of Back to Black, only a montage featuring Abela singing the title track in a New York studio, coinciding with the heartbreaking death of his grandmother Cynthia in London.

The film begins its final descent into sanitized obscurity when Fielder-Civil calls her back after the success of Back to Black, and they start using crack and heroin together. If the tabloid paparazzi photos of Winehouse during this period weren't dark enough content for you in real time, rest assured, Back to Black goes further, constructing its own vivid account of what was that time for the people of the time. center of it.

We don't see much of the second album that catapulted Winehouse to superstardom, earning her Grammy Record of the Year in 2008.(Studio Canal)

Fielder-Civil is not portrayed as the villain in this story, for breaking her heart or for any role he may have played in her substance use. Neither does Mitch, who is portrayed everywhere as Winehouse's loving but often oblivious taxi driver father by Eddie Marsan. Additionally, Taylor-Johnson told the Guardian that she doesn't believe in “stupid one-dimensional demonic characters.”

There are only two supposed villains in this story: the paparazzi and addiction.

Winehouse's experiences with bulimia don't really add up, spending only a few minutes in front of a screen, despite having lived with an eating disorder since her teens, and the the allegations that have been made about the impact this may have had on his failing health.

Since Winehouse's 2008 record of the year win for Back to Black, the film essentially flashes back to a few months before her death, which is inconceivably covered by a black screen listing details at the very end.

So that's what you'll get if you decide to pay to see the highly anticipated Back to Black in theaters. Alternatively, Amy streams for free on ABC iview.

Back to Black is now in theaters.