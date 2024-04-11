Entertainment
Integrity or Entertainment: Will the NCAA Ban Prop Betting?
In the world of college sports, where student-athletes are inseparable from the campus community and frequently interact with fans, concerns have arisen that prop betting could have a negative influence on players.
A prop bet is a bet in which bettors place individual bets on a player to score over or under a certain number of points, and the same goes for assists, rebounds, blocks and interceptions. San Diego State University athletic director JD Wicker acknowledged that outside pressures could lead players to try to match fans' bets.
“Our student-athletes are going to class (and) they are more available in the community,” Wicker said in a statement. ESPN story on the subject. “So there's a lot more opportunity for one of them to be put under pressure, for something negative to happen because maybe they miss the free throw or they miss the above, below, all that sort of thing.”
The Ole Miss football program has taken steps to educate and better equip its players to handle prop betting in college sports.
“I don't have a lot of knowledge in that area, so when I don't have that, we bring people in for that,” Kiffin said after Ole Miss Football practice Tuesday. “We had someone talk to the SEC coaches about it (at the SEC spring meetings) and I thought they did a great job. They worked with the NFL, they worked with other colleges and they were people who knew how it worked.
Students at the University of Mississippi are skeptical the state will ban prop betting.
“I don’t see a world where there isn’t sports betting in college,” said Cooper Chapman, a first-year business student. People would be outraged, justified or not, and the NCAA would lose a large portion of its viewer base.
Grant Ward, a first-year engineering student, shares the same sentiment.
For Mississippi in particular, we're just getting to a point where we might be able to do online betting, Ward said. I don't see Mississippi taking a position that would undoubtedly provoke public outrage.
This debate has reached the top of the NCAA, as President Charlie Baker has spoken out on the issue.
Sports betting problems are on the rise across the country, with prop betting continuing to threaten the integrity of competition and leading to harassment of student-athletes and professional athletes, Baker said in a statement. X job. The NCAA has worked with states to address these threats and many have responded by banning college prop bets.
Purdue basketball player Carson Barrett received a Instagram direct message from a fan telling him to kill himself for making a three-pointer that put Purdue over the betting line, according to a report from The Athletic.
People frequently harass players publicly on social media when they don't reach a certain stat. You can see it on X whenever a player performs poorly in a match.
In another instance, the integrity of an NBA game was called into question when Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter was caught taking over his own statistics. Simply put, he was betting that he himself would score below a certain number of points. He is accused of intentionally missing shots to make this happen.
No official report has been released on the NBA's investigation into the situation.
Baker closed his statement on X by promising that the NCAA would address the problems created by prop betting.
The NCAA sets limits on sports betting to protect student-athletes and protect
gaming integrity issues across the country in recent days show there is more
work to do.
