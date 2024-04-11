How “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” Raises Tragic American Questions

It took a lot of courage for me to finally watch HBO's new documentary, The Truth vs. Alex Jones.

I was expecting a hate watch. You know, like people who consume cable news simply because it fuels existing anger about a topic and amplifies that emotion. Like a drug, something I try to avoid because there are plenty of reasons to be angry and I don't need excuses.

But there is something very necessary about this story and what it says, not only about conspiracy theorist broadcaster Alex Jones, but also about his audience and the state of American culture. You have to learn something if your blood pressure is going to rise so precipitously.

For those of you lucky enough not to know, Jones is an Austin, Texas-based web personality who runs InfoWars. His media domain peddles wild theories about the events of the day, between the sale of iodine droplets and dietary supplements.

Conspiracies have been around forever and are the laziest way to connect data points, as Nate Silver once said. But there is something calming for some brains that see patterns in a world that makes no sense and seems out of control. Perhaps there is a plan hatched by nefarious people of the rich and fortunate who are, in fact, causing all this chaos. Perhaps these strengths are the reason why a person did not reach their potential and was held back all their life, the brain thinks.

Yes, there must be someone else to blame. Oh, and I better buy this prep kit for just $39.99 plus shipping while I'm at it.

Jones has amplified his message at such a rate that millions of people believe what he says and hang on every word. So when a lone gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012 and killed 26 people, Jones saw opportunity where others saw tragedy.

He called the incident a false flag and said it was made up by anyone who wanted to come in and take your guns. Before this film, I knew few details about the actual brutality that occurred at that school that day. Documentarian Dan Reed presents it in cold, clinical detail, making it impossible to forget.

Almost immediately, Jones and his circus of freaks began suggesting that the grieving parents were faking it. Actors employed in the weapons seizure program. The children are still alive.

InfoWars spent the next several years tracking down these parents and community members, accusing them of conspiracy. If I already hated Jones for exploiting the weak minds of his audience, I cursed him as the film progressed.

Several parents, tired of being bombarded with threats while they try to mourn the death of their children in the worst possible way, are taking the matter to court. Defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress are their claims. Jones and his legal team are so dishonest in the discovery process that a default judgment is entered against them. Which leaves the jury only to consider monetary damages.

Although the film has to go into great detail about the story of Jones and Sandy Hook, you can forgive it for skimping on some details about how it all works legally.

The families confront Jones in court, and he is as bombastic and confusing as you can imagine. Watching the judges and lawyers tear it apart is satisfying. But despite the massive judgments handed down against him, families still have to reconcile with their lost children. Not to mention the rewards haven't been collected and Jones is allowed to continue beaming out to the world while people order from his online store.

Which, philosophically, is the most interesting thing about The Truth vs. Alex Jones. At one point during the trial, a lawyer offered a statistic that 24 percent of Americans thought Sandy Hook was a hoax. As two juries indirectly determined, Jones was responsible for this claim. But think about what this says about our country and how the internet is able to manipulate so many people into believing a lie.

It's like one in four of us wants to believe in some kind of alternate reality. Where we want to believe that there is no such thing as reasonable gun control, but rather a dark cabal that creates the illusion of mass murder in order to take away your guns.

Has our country always been this way and has increased access to information introduced us to people who believe anything, the more outrageous the better? Or has this increased information led to the infiltration of so much misinformation that many people can't tell the difference and are simply persuaded by someone convincing? Maybe these people don't want to know the difference?

These are questions I think about a lot, and they are well illustrated by The Truth vs. Alex Jones.” Perhaps it wasn't anger I ended up feeling, but rather depression at a society who not only tolerates people like Jones, but believes them. Although you might fear it, the film is a must-see.

James Owen is Tribunes' film columnist. In real life, he's an attorney and executive director of the energy policy group Renew Missouri. A graduate of Drury University and the University of Kansas, he created Filmsnobs.com, where he co-hosts a podcast. He worked long as an on-air film critic for KY3, Springfield's NBC affiliate, and is now a regular guest on Columbia radio station KFRU.