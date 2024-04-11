Entertainment
How “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” Raises Tragic American Questions
It took a lot of courage for me to finally watch HBO's new documentary, The Truth vs. Alex Jones.
I was expecting a hate watch. You know, like people who consume cable news simply because it fuels existing anger about a topic and amplifies that emotion. Like a drug, something I try to avoid because there are plenty of reasons to be angry and I don't need excuses.
But there is something very necessary about this story and what it says, not only about conspiracy theorist broadcaster Alex Jones, but also about his audience and the state of American culture. You have to learn something if your blood pressure is going to rise so precipitously.
For those of you lucky enough not to know, Jones is an Austin, Texas-based web personality who runs InfoWars. His media domain peddles wild theories about the events of the day, between the sale of iodine droplets and dietary supplements.
Conspiracies have been around forever and are the laziest way to connect data points, as Nate Silver once said. But there is something calming for some brains that see patterns in a world that makes no sense and seems out of control. Perhaps there is a plan hatched by nefarious people of the rich and fortunate who are, in fact, causing all this chaos. Perhaps these strengths are the reason why a person did not reach their potential and was held back all their life, the brain thinks.
Yes, there must be someone else to blame. Oh, and I better buy this prep kit for just $39.99 plus shipping while I'm at it.
Jones has amplified his message at such a rate that millions of people believe what he says and hang on every word. So when a lone gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012 and killed 26 people, Jones saw opportunity where others saw tragedy.
He called the incident a false flag and said it was made up by anyone who wanted to come in and take your guns. Before this film, I knew few details about the actual brutality that occurred at that school that day. Documentarian Dan Reed presents it in cold, clinical detail, making it impossible to forget.
Almost immediately, Jones and his circus of freaks began suggesting that the grieving parents were faking it. Actors employed in the weapons seizure program. The children are still alive.
InfoWars spent the next several years tracking down these parents and community members, accusing them of conspiracy. If I already hated Jones for exploiting the weak minds of his audience, I cursed him as the film progressed.
Several parents, tired of being bombarded with threats while they try to mourn the death of their children in the worst possible way, are taking the matter to court. Defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress are their claims. Jones and his legal team are so dishonest in the discovery process that a default judgment is entered against them. Which leaves the jury only to consider monetary damages.
Although the film has to go into great detail about the story of Jones and Sandy Hook, you can forgive it for skimping on some details about how it all works legally.
The families confront Jones in court, and he is as bombastic and confusing as you can imagine. Watching the judges and lawyers tear it apart is satisfying. But despite the massive judgments handed down against him, families still have to reconcile with their lost children. Not to mention the rewards haven't been collected and Jones is allowed to continue beaming out to the world while people order from his online store.
Which, philosophically, is the most interesting thing about The Truth vs. Alex Jones. At one point during the trial, a lawyer offered a statistic that 24 percent of Americans thought Sandy Hook was a hoax. As two juries indirectly determined, Jones was responsible for this claim. But think about what this says about our country and how the internet is able to manipulate so many people into believing a lie.
It's like one in four of us wants to believe in some kind of alternate reality. Where we want to believe that there is no such thing as reasonable gun control, but rather a dark cabal that creates the illusion of mass murder in order to take away your guns.
Has our country always been this way and has increased access to information introduced us to people who believe anything, the more outrageous the better? Or has this increased information led to the infiltration of so much misinformation that many people can't tell the difference and are simply persuaded by someone convincing? Maybe these people don't want to know the difference?
These are questions I think about a lot, and they are well illustrated by The Truth vs. Alex Jones.” Perhaps it wasn't anger I ended up feeling, but rather depression at a society who not only tolerates people like Jones, but believes them. Although you might fear it, the film is a must-see.
James Owen is Tribunes' film columnist. In real life, he's an attorney and executive director of the energy policy group Renew Missouri. A graduate of Drury University and the University of Kansas, he created Filmsnobs.com, where he co-hosts a podcast. He worked long as an on-air film critic for KY3, Springfield's NBC affiliate, and is now a regular guest on Columbia radio station KFRU.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/entertainment/movies/2024/04/10/how-the-truth-vs-alex-jones-brings-up-tragic-american-questions/73243387007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” Raises Tragic American Questions
- Table tennis: good results in the Trbes championship
- Stock market today: Stocks fall after sharp rise in inflation
- Google Chrome has new security features to address memory corruption
- Waiting to meet Prime Minister Modi: Elon Musk confirms his visit to India
- Participating in the Open Day at the Palace, AHY called Jokowi a leader who loves friendship
- Today's Wellness Wednesday is all about coffee, sponsored by the Good Feet Store.
- Gucci goes from past to present with the 1953 bit
- Watch: Google's Gemini Code Assist wants to use AI to help developers
- Nigeria: 10 years after Chibok, schoolchildren still at risk
- Turkey blocks exports to Israel amid Gaza conflict, KNEWS
- Integrity or Entertainment: Will the NCAA Ban Prop Betting?