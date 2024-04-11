Yaber to showcase its latest entertainment projectors at HKTDC Electronics Fair 2024





HONG KONG, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the Hong Kong Electronics Expo in April 13 to April 16. The first upgraded K2s cinema and new U12 home cinema models will take center stage, promising a captivating experience for all. The upgraded Yaber K2 dazzles with 800 ANSI Lumens of brightness and 4K compatibility, dual 10W JBL speakers, Dolby Audio support, 1.3:1 short throw ratio, NFC screencast, Alexa compatibility and a built-in Google TV stick giving access to Netflix and over 7,000 other apps. It promises an unprecedented home audio-visual entertainment extravaganza. Meanwhile, the Yaber U12, with its 700 ANSI Lumens brightness and 1080P FHD resolution, illuminates a huge range of content from Netflix and other streaming giants with brilliant clarity. Dolby Audio support enhances the visual experience by delivering immersive soundscapes. Its portable design, featuring a rotating gimbal and carrying handle, ensures versatility for any occasion. Additionally, Yaber highlights other popular home projectors, including the Pro U6 with 1080P FHD, 800 ANSI Lumens and built-in apps, as well as the L1 compact projector with 1080P resolution support and automatic vertical keystone correction 40. In Hong Kongall Yaber projectors are available on HKTVmall, PriceHK, Fortress And Miles from Asia. For international markets, customers can easily purchase from Amazon Stores. Exhibition attendees are encouraged to visit the Yaber booth (No. 1E-C16) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center to discover the exclusive offers. For more information, please visit www.yaber.comor contact [email protected]. About Yaber Founded in 2018, Yaber is a pioneer in entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in over 120 countries and regions around the world. Yaber has notably received prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award and the CES Innovation Award 2024. At Yaber, we are not just a brand; we are an experience. We are committed to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users' demands for individuality, creativity and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate quality sound experience movie theater.



