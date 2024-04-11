Universal Pictures teases Wicked and announces Five Nights at Freddys 2 | Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) Once the dust settles from a great 2023, win the best photo And tops the box office, Universal Pictures is looking to the future. The studio's upcoming releases include the big screen adaptation of Wicked, Twisters and the recently announced sequel to Five Nights at Freddys.

Universal invited some of the stars of its biggest films, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Glen Powell, Lupita Nyongo, Daisy Edgar Jones and Anthony Ramos, to CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday to attract the owners' audience movies. and the exhibitors are also excited about what is to come.

“This whole experience is absolutely impossible to put into words,” said Grande, who along with Erivo debuted new images from the Thanksgiving outing.

Goldblum was also on hand to talk about Wicked in which he plays the man behind the curtain.

I've been chased by dinosaurs, flown into the belly of a huge spaceship and plugged a fly, Goldblum said. But I never participated in the special flavor or magic of this film. The whole experience was dreamlike.

The first part of Wicked arrives in theaters on November 25, and the second part arrives in 2025, also on Thanksgiving. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba and Grande as the popular Glinda. Yeoh plays the principal of their school, and as the studio recently announced, Peter Dinklage will be Dr. Dillamond, a history teacher and goat.

Producer Marc Platt has been on the Wicked journey for 25 years, ever since he first read the novel.

I always wanted Wicked to be a movie, he said.

It was Stephen Schwartz who convinced him that music was needed and go to Broadway first. The theatrical production also made a strong impression on the film's future director, who brought both a respect for stage spectacle and a vision of big-screen grandeur.

We dreamed very, very, very big for Wicked, Chu said.

Twisters star Powell has debuted intense new footage from Twisters, which takes theaters by storm on July 19. The film, a companion piece to Jan de Bont's 1996 blockbuster, was directed by Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung and produced by Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg, who produced Chung. Said is a tornado fanatic.

We really tried to make this film as immersive and real as possible, Chung said. It’s supposed to be a happy, fun ride.

Universal was the most profitable studio in 2023 thanks to juggernauts like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Oppenheimer, which accounted for more than $2.3 billion in ticket sales alone, and other hits like M3GAN, Cocaine Bear, Fast 295 million dollars worldwide despite its day and date release. In total, Universal made nearly $5 billion in ticket sales. It's the first time Universal has topped the charts since 2015, before Disney dominated the top spot for nearly a decade.

“Audiences are sending us a very clear message: They've set off a bright green flare telling us they're ready for something new,” said Jim Orr, Universal's head of distribution.

Furthermore, he added, we have released more films in theaters than any other studio.

Universal also plans to release more than 20 films theatrically in 2024, more than any other studio for the third year in a row, spanning all genres and including original titles and franchises.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri talked about the upcoming Despicable Me 4 (July 3) and a new Mario movie in development for 2026, but also said their commitment to producing animated films originals remained unshakeable. Their original Migration, released in late 2023, became a slow success, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide.

Universal also has offerings from DreamWorks Animation, which recently released Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Wild Robot due in September, from Lilo & Stitch filmmaker Chris Sanders and based on the children's book by Peter Brown and featuring the voice of Nyongo .

If you haven't read it, do yourself a favor and do so because it's wonderful, Nyongo said.

On the other end of the audience spectrum, horror films are also a key part of the mix, as they are one of the most consistent box office genres in recent history. Upcoming, the studio offers Wolf Man, with Julia Garner and Christopher Abbott, in January, Speak No Evil, a remake of a Danish horror film with James McAvoy scheduled for September 13 (a Friday), then Five Nights at Freddys 2. in fall 2025.

Focus Features, the independent arm of Universal, which released films like Asteroid City and The Holdovers last year, also previewed its slate including Sam Taylor-Johnsons' Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black ( May 17), The Bikeriders by Jeff Nichols (June 21). ), Edward Berger's Machiavellian papal thriller Conclave (November 8) and Robert Eggers Nosferatu (December 25).

It's definitely not your father's Nosferatu, said Focus President Peter Kujawski.

Donna Langley, president of NBC Universal Studio Group, took the stage to thank the exhibitors in the room. She noted that it would have been easy to drop the mic after their senior year.

But Langley said: “We believe our best year should always be ahead of us and our best projects should always be in the works.