



Cox says there is no equivalent to BSR in the United States, where several stunt teams operate by invitation only and there is no formal training. Joining the UK register requires investment; training for the driving test alone can cost around 10,000 euros. But the rewards can be great; Almost all BSR members are part of the Equity union, which sets a minimum daily rate for stunt performers of 500 for television and around 650 for film. Specialists can command much more, while doubles for major players are paid on the talent contract and can earn tens of thousands of pounds a week. You can certainly live a very rich life, but you need to think about the high standards and the risks, Cox says. The first audited stunts involved a $5 fee during the filming of the 1908 silent film. the count of Monte Cristo. In one scene, an unnamed man was asked to swim out to sea and disappear underwater. When he stayed longer than expected, the director was reportedly more concerned about his $20 wig than the artist himself. Soon, cowboys, rodeo stars, veterans, and vaudeville performers, including Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, began meeting the demand for big-screen stunts. In the 1930s, rodeo star Yakima Canutt worked with John Wayne to develop early fighting techniques, many of which are still used. Later, working as coordinator of the postwar craze for swords-and-sandals epics, Canutt organized the chariot race at Ben Comment (1959), a 78-horse spectacular that took a year to plan. Greg Powell, whose father and uncle were stuntmen, began working in the 1970s, a golden age for the profession as the rise of martial arts films and more sophisticated technology pushed the boundaries. Meanwhile, the Bind the films cemented Britain's reputation for courage. We were a different breed, Powell said. Even before you train as a stuntman, you must want to jump off that building, crash that car, or catch fire. Since the dawn of Hollywood, accidents have been the price of action. David Holmes was 17 when he began working on Potter films and remains close friends with Daniel Radcliffe, who appears throughout his documentary. The stunt gone wrong is known as a jerk-back, in which harnessed performers are pulled backwards on a wire to simulate the effects of a big hit or explosion. For reasons that neither Holmes nor Powell have discussed publicly, an oversized counterweight was added to the other end of the cable. The wanker left Holmes hanging like a rag doll. “I knew I had broken my neck straight away and within a week I knew my career was over,” he says.

