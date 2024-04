STAR WARS: Lando Calrissian, actor Billy Dee Williams on blackface

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original Star Wars trilogy, has never been shy about expressing his often blunt opinions and has now shared some comments during a recent podcast appearance that have raised more than a few eyebrows online. The veteran actor was a guest on this week's show Random Club with Bill Maherand while discussing Sir Lawrence Olivier's now controversial performance in the 1965 adaptation of OthelloWilliams suggested that actors should be allowed to don blackface without fear of reprisal. When he did Othello, I burst out laughing, » Williams said. He took his ass out and walked around because black people are supposed to have big asses. Maher replied, Today, they would never let you do that. When Williams questioned why, Maher pointed out, rather incredulously, that Olivier was in blackface. Why not? You should do it, Williams responded. If you're an actor, you have to do whatever you want. The point is, you don't go through life thinking I'm a victim. I refuse to go through life telling the world: I'm pissed. I'm not going to be angry 24 hours a day. It's probably fair to say that most would reject this view of blackface, but, as he points out here, Williams appeared in a very different era, and his “actors should be able to do whatever they want” mindset is probably shared by many Hollywood stars who would simply never admit it publicly. Williams returned as Lando for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he is unlikely to reprise the role. Donald Glover played a younger version of the fan-favorite space scoundrel Solo: A Star Wars Storyand is expected to take the lead in the Lando-centric Disney+ series down the line. I had a nice breakfast with him. He is a charming young man. Extremely talented, Williams recently said he met with Glover to discuss taking office. But I don't see it, I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian, there's only one Lando Calrissian. I created this character. He is part of a whole new generation. He will create whatever he needs to create, to attract the character's attention, he continued. He is a very talented and imaginative young boy. I mean, it's not my place to say what he should do with the character at this point. What do you think of Williams' blackface comments? Be sure to share your thoughts below.

