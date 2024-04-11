Entertainment
Yellowstone 1923 Spinoff Actor Cole Brings Plenty Update: No Indication of Foul Play in Death
An actor from the spin-off series of the popular TV series Yellowstone, whose body was found in a wooded area in the US state of Kansas, does not appear to have been the victim of foul play.
Cole Brings Plenty, who starred in the 1923 Yellowstone prequel, was found dead last Friday after going missing three days earlier as part of a domestic violence investigation.
Police have now said there is no indication of foul play in the 27-year-old's death.
Stream the world's best reality, entertainment and true crime shows for free on 7plus
However, the precise cause of death has not been confirmed.
In a social media update Wednesday, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner's office have been working with police and the family of the actor.
There is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said his department worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole, adding that no one involved could have imagined this outcome.
He also said police need to work harder to increase trust among members of our Native American community.
Brings Plenty was last seen on Easter Sunday, March 31, and was reported missing on April 2.
Hours later, he was named a person of interest in a domestic violence incident.
He was considered a suspect after police responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but he was not found at the scene when officers arrived.
The Lawrence Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying they had probable cause for his arrest and issued an alert to local agencies.
The actor's body was found near an unoccupied vehicle on April 5.
His uncle and Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty shared a statement from Cole's father, Joe, who wrote that the family was deeply saddened by the actor's death.
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole,” he wrote.
We also want to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas.
I learned this week how many people knew and loved the goodness of Cole's heart.
During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and consider how we move forward.
Cole Brings Plenty appeared in two episodes of the first season of 1923, a Paramount+ series starring Harrison Ford that is a prequel to the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone.
He also recently had small roles in two other INSP TV westerns, Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.
His uncle Mo Brings Plenty acted as cultural advisor for Native American issues in Yellowstone and in 1923.
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/update-on-actor-cole-brings-plenty-from-yellowstone-spinoff-1923-no-indication-of-foul-play-in-death-c-14274105
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi's interview with Newsweek magazine on the India-China border
- Yellowstone 1923 Spinoff Actor Cole Brings Plenty Update: No Indication of Foul Play in Death
- Investigations are mounting into the handling of rape charges against UW football player
- Philipps' Busy Daughter Birdie Wears Mom's Dress to Olivia Rodrigo Concert
- Stronghold Volcano M3.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- ASEAN news at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10
- STAR WARS: Lando Calrissian, actor Billy Dee Williams on blackface
- Pixellot brings automated production to Israeli youth soccer | News
- China's Xi tells former Taiwan president that 'no force can separate us'
- Terps surrounded by UMBC, 4-2
- Fashion retailer Esprit gains 150% thanks to potential private equity investment
- Researchers discover how we perceive bitter taste