Yellowstone 1923 Spinoff Actor Cole Brings Plenty Update: No Indication of Foul Play in Death

An actor from the spin-off series of the popular TV series Yellowstone, whose body was found in a wooded area in the US state of Kansas, does not appear to have been the victim of foul play.

Cole Brings Plenty, who starred in the 1923 Yellowstone prequel, was found dead last Friday after going missing three days earlier as part of a domestic violence investigation.

Police have now said there is no indication of foul play in the 27-year-old's death.

However, the precise cause of death has not been confirmed.

In a social media update Wednesday, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner's office have been working with police and the family of the actor.

There is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said his department worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole, adding that no one involved could have imagined this outcome.

He also said police need to work harder to increase trust among members of our Native American community.

Brings Plenty was last seen on Easter Sunday, March 31, and was reported missing on April 2.

Hours later, he was named a person of interest in a domestic violence incident.

He was considered a suspect after police responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but he was not found at the scene when officers arrived.

The Lawrence Police Department released a statement on Facebook saying they had probable cause for his arrest and issued an alert to local agencies.

The actor's body was found near an unoccupied vehicle on April 5.

His uncle and Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty shared a statement from Cole's father, Joe, who wrote that the family was deeply saddened by the actor's death.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole,” he wrote.

We also want to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas.

I learned this week how many people knew and loved the goodness of Cole's heart.

During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and consider how we move forward.

Cole Brings Plenty appeared in two episodes of the first season of 1923, a Paramount+ series starring Harrison Ford that is a prequel to the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone.

He also recently had small roles in two other INSP TV westerns, Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.

His uncle Mo Brings Plenty acted as cultural advisor for Native American issues in Yellowstone and in 1923.