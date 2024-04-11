German museum fires employee for hanging up own artwork





Employers like to be entrepreneurial, but when a worker with big ambitions decided to exhibit his own work in a Munich art museum this year, his efforts were not appreciated by his superiors. The technical employee was fired from Pinakothek der Moderne after surreptitiously hanging his roughly 2-by-4-foot drawing in the institution's modern art collection in late February, spokeswoman Tine said by email Nehler. His work is said to have briefly joined works by Pablo Picasso and the German Expressionists. Ernst Ludwig Kirchner in the museum's vast collection, although the maverick cartoonist's debut was not exactly acclaimed. As a result of the incident, he was banned from the museum until further notice and his employment will not be continued, Nehler said, adding that the work was removed on short notice. It is unknown how long it remained visible. Nehler described the museum's exhibits as carefully curated. It's no fun to just suspend your own work as a disruptor, she said. She acknowledged that employees may have a high level of identification with their workplace, but said they must comply with security concepts and must not put valuable cultural assets at risk. Pinakothek der Moderne did not identify the worker in question or comment on the quality of his work. German police are investigating the man for property damage. He drilled holes in the wall to hang the drawing. He said he hoped this would be his artistic breakthrough, German media reported. This forward-thinking approach to succeeding in the art world is not unprecedented. There is a long history of artists support their efforts by working in museums. So many creatives are taking jobs at museums that several establishmentsincluding the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Frick Collection in New York, have even held shows featuring their employees' work. Dan Flavin, a minimalist known for his fluorescent light installations, dedicated several works to the people he met while employed as a custodian and in the mailroom of New York museums. Sol LeWitt, known for his educational approach wall designs, said in a 1994 interview about his time working at MoMA, which included book sales, he said he was in the right place at the right time: If I hadn't worked here, it might not have not clicked. At least one museum has had a positive reaction to an unsolicited addition to its exhibit. After Danaï Emmanouilidis added his painting to an exhibition at the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, it remained there unnoticed for the rest of the exhibition. When the museum discovered this in In October last year, he job on social media in German: We find it funny and would like to get to know the artist. So contact us! There will be no problem. But the Munich museum employee could have taken inspiration from an even more famous artist. Before street artist Banksy became a household name, they were smuggling artwork into some of the world's most famous museums, including the Tate Great BritainTHE Metropolitan Museum of Art and MoMA. When NPR request Banksy in 2005 for the reasoning behind the stunts, the artist simply responded that the paintings were pretty good. I thought, you know, put them in a gallery. Otherwise, they would just stay at home and no one would see them, the artist said. Sharp. Spiritual. Thoughtful. Subscribe to the Style Memo newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/art/2024/04/11/art-museum-fire-employee-painting-germany/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos