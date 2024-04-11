Will Hollywood allow Francis Ford Coppola's megalopolis to live?

Francis Ford Coppola self-financed a film that the industry's bean counters don't want. This is not surprising, but it is depressing.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In 1992, when I was a sophomore in college, I found myself on the press lists of several studios. (Let's just say I co-founded an arts magazine that lasted precisely two issues.) I was then amazed when invitations to major film screenings started showing up in my mailbox. The crown jewel among these came in early fall, when I was invited to an early screening of Francis Ford Coppola's latest, Dracula by Bram Stoker. The film was after all highly anticipated by almost everyone, it had an excellent cast, an excellent teasingand the director of The Godfather TO DO Dracula. But it was particularly anticipated by my cohort: our dorm already had a preliminary poster for the film (this badassprovided by one of my roommates), to accompany the posters of The Godfather III (provided by another roommate) and Apocalypse now (provided by me, I left my Tucker: The Man and His Dream displayed at home). We were the kind of people who said things like “He would kill.” We if he had the chance and Charlie didn't surf! and it was you, Fredo, and you were laughing smugly. You know: idiots.

And then we saw Dracula by Bram Stoker. We were crushed. It was perhaps the strangest film I had ever seen, at least until then a frenetic, garish and melodramatic spectacle, with over-the-top performances, picturesque special effects and music that kept building to a crescendo . I've read interviews where Coppola said he wanted to do for the vampire film what he had done for the gangster film at the time. I re-watched the film, and in my review I assumed that the director had lost his mind. But I also bought the soundtrack CD. And when the laserdisc appeared, I bought it too. In fact, even though I maintained that the film didn't really work, I revisited it several times during its initial theatrical run. At some point I realized it was one of the best things Coppola ever did, a first-ballot entry into what I once called the Pantheon of the Unnormal, the misshapen legacy of our movie theater.

Francis Ford Coppola has always taken huge risks with his films, and his latest, Megalopolis, which he has been trying to achieve for about 40 years, seems to be no different. The ambitious sci-fi epic (which I have yet to see) was screened in Los Angeles for various distributors and other industry players on March 28, and the responses that have been a leak has occurred are pretty much what you would expect. There is simply no way to position this film. Everyone supports Francis and feels nostalgic. But there is also the business side of things. It's really not good and it was so sad to watch. Anyone who puts P&A behind that, you're going to lose money. This is not how Coppola should end his directing career. Some, like Mike Fleming, Jr. at Deadline, were more receptive to the film, even though everyone seemed to have difficulty trying to describe it. People asking us if MEGALOPOLIS is good or bad are looking for the wrong answers, BeyondFest tweetedlooking alarmingly like a classic drill. He does not live in the binary. The fact that it exists is what matters most.

Self-funded Coppola Megalopolis, partly through the sale of his vineyard (a move he was already considering when I interviewed him in 2020). Which should have been an early indication that a group of leaders was not going to emerge from a screening praising him to the skies. Presumably, if Megalopolis This was the kind of project they were going to be salivating over, one of them would have already funded it. And if it's a project that one of them is considering acquiring, it probably makes sense, according to twisted Hollywood logic, to disparage the film in order to reduce the purchase price.

Regardless, it didn't help matters that these quotes were full of self-satisfied sales talk (amplified by a corporate press that seems to love counting beans almost as much as the executives they cover). As soon as these views emerged, they were met with backlash online from people who viewed these leaders as anti-art philistines and ignorant people. The press cycle entered a new phase with the announcement on Tuesday that Megalopolis would premiere in competition at Cannes on the first Friday evening of the festival, a prime-time slot. This ensures that the conversation around the film will continue and grow in ferocity: Cannes media coverage isn't exactly a place one turns to for sober, measured assessments of anything.

At the same time, the back and forth was, I admit, rather entertaining. And there’s a certain whiff of old-world familiarity. Earlier this year, a restoration and re-release of Coppola's ill-fated 1982 film took place, One from the heart, an extravagant and colorful studio musical into which the director invested millions of his own money and whose critical and commercial failure nearly destroyed his career. (He declared bankruptcy three times between 1983 and 1992, the third just months before Dracula opened.) This was not the first reissue One from the heart had, either. In the years since its initial thrashing (which at the time also had private preview screenings that left distributors and exhibitors perplexed), it slowly gained acceptance as one of the most special films and Coppola's most enchanting, a visionary work that the culture simply wasn't ready for. For.

This is the problem of dreamers. By definition, the things they dream of don't exist yet, which means they were destined to be confused at first, yes, even those of us who have posters of their previous triumphs on our walls. Thus, the hearings are prepared by The Godfather movies and Apocalypse now (which of course was a runaway production for which Coppola went into heavy debt) were disconcerted by One from the heart. After returning to the good graces of conventional wisdom, the director made Dracula, confusing them (us) once again. More than a decade later, at the time Dracula had been recovered, the public was baffled by Youth without youth (2007), a wonderfully bizarre (and, in my opinion, deeply moving) epic about an old Romanian man (Tim Roth) rejuvenated by love at first sight.

Youth without youth was also self-funded. The same goes for the two very personal films that Coppola followed: the family drama Dark (2009) and the knotty, crazy 3D thriller Twixt (2012). I'm pretty sure he lost money on all of them. He has not made a film since, although over time he has re-edited and restored a number of his images, which has contributed to their recovery. The most notable of these is actually not one of the directors' self-financed dream projects, but The Cotton Club, a 1984 period drama that was supposed to restore him to critical respectability but also failed; However, the director's cut, which restores 25 minutes of truly crucial footage, is a real revelation.

Coppola played a long game early on, which is why his risks seem so crazy at first. The world is better because Apocalypse now And One from the heart And Dracula by Bram Stoker And Youth without youth And The Cotton Club are in it. I don't know if he ever did this thing to make money. He certainly isn't now. I don't care about the financial impact. It doesn't mean anything to me, he said GQ Last year. He added: “The greatest thing I have left to my children is their knowledge and talent. In other words, his family doesn't need the money.

Who knows what you and I will think Megalopolis when we finally see him. Perhaps more importantly, who knows what, five, ten and twenty years from now After We have seen it. But the real question in this final chapter of the Francis Ford Coppola saga is not about Megalopolis, a film is going to be debated when it is released. It's about whether Hollywood and the culture in which it releases its films still has room for true dreamers.