Matisse and the sea shows the artists' passion for blue

ST. LOUIS Are you near a window? Try looking outside. Henri Matisse looked out of windows a lot. He saw colors. Hilary Spurling, in its great Biography of Matissereported that the French artist had become so concerned about eye strain that he sought medical help. His oculist, Spurling writes, explained that the eye could not make pigment quickly enough to keep up with the speed and intensity of Matisse's response to color.

I think that as an art critic I should know enough about how the eye works to understand this statement more completely than I do. Nonetheless, the oculists' understanding of the speed and intensity of Matisse's response to color sticks with me and goes to the heart of what we mean when we describe Matisse as a great colorist. If we believe that color is linked to emotion, the oculist actually told Matisse that his eyes could not follow his emotions. No wonder he's worried.

I thought about it while reading Matisse's own words, spoken four years before his death in 1954: The sea is blue, but bluer than anyone has ever painted it, a completely fantastic and incredible color. It is the blue of sapphires, of the peacock's wing, of an Alpine glacier and of the kingfisher melted together; and yet it is unlike any of these, for it shines with the supernatural radiance of the kingdom of Neptune.

When he wrote these lines, Matisse was in a wheelchair, wielding scissors and colored paper rather than brushes and oil paint. The sea he was talking about was of course the Mediterranean, in Nice, on the Côte d'Azur. He spent a large part of his life marveling at the sea, and his creative responses to it are the subject of a beautiful exhibition, halfway between an exhibition-file and a life-size monograph, at the St. Louis Art Museum.

The first room of the show presents Matisse's first responses to the sea. The paintings are modest but momentous. Matisse had grown up in a weaving town in the gray, industrial northeast of France. The sea, when he finally saw it, reorganized all his synapses. In the 1890s he painted the Atlantic Ocean at Belle le, off the coast of Brittany, then the island of Corsica and, most crucially in the history of modern art, the Mediterranean fishing village of Collioure .

At Belle le, Matisse met the little-known Australian John Peter Russell, a wonderful painter who had been friends with Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh. The wild landscape of Belle le (whose blues and greens I visited are indelible in my memory) and the impact of Russell's innovations opened something in Matisse. There was no going back.

In Collioure With the artist André Derain, Matisse unleashes colorful painting in a way that seems unprecedented. Color is no longer descriptive in these small, hastily brushed works. Freed from the obligation to correspond to the real appearance of things, color is now free to express sensations, memories, emotions. Color intensity became the new goal.

Matisses' method was based on the understanding that colors were affected by their neighbors: a blue next to a green changed quality if you placed it next to an orange. In Corsica, Matisse had painted a view of the bay beyond an olive tree and the red roofs of a factory. The sea beyond, he wrote, was blue, blue, blue, so blue you would want to eat it.

You can't help but remember those words in the final room of the exhibition, which features Matisse's final paper cutouts, including his Blue Nude I, one of the most famous images of the 20th century. Loaned by the Fondation Beyeler in Switzerland near Basel, the work is resolutely an object, a thing. It is made from paper brushed with blue gouache (opaque watercolor), then cut into distinct shapes and glued to canvas.

The sea is nowhere to be found, but the feeling of blue is surprisingly rich. A lifetime of distilled vision from optics trying to keep pace with sensations has been channeled into this magnificent work. But Matisse did it in 15 minutes at most, according to his assistant and model, Lydia Delectorskaya.

There's a reason why Blue Nude I has been reproduced on so many posters and imitated by so many people sitting in art classrooms or at the kitchen table with their own scissors and colored paper. It represents a dream of grace and modesty and at the same time of unsurpassable sensuality and self-confident beauty. If someone asked 200 years from now: What is modern art? you would show them that before anything else.

It's pure artifice, but somehow it seems born rather than created. There is this kind of naturalness. But then you look closer at how it was made, what precise shapes Matisse cut out of the colored paper and exactly how they were arranged to suggest presence and emptiness, light and shadow. It almost begins to make sense, but how Matisse arrived at these particular shapes, putting these contours in this configuration, remains deeply mysterious.

Between the first and last exhibition galleries are many beautiful works, but the exhibition lacks a little depth. The theme is compelling and interesting, but it seems too scattered.

Nevermind. The exhibition is an excuse to show Bathers with a Turtle from St. Louis, a hauntingly beautiful large-scale work from 1907-1908 that I never tire of looking at. The painting was recently studied using infrared reflectography and cross-sectional analyses. Various things were revealed, including Matisse's ruthless drive toward simplicity (he removed boats and clouds from the composition and altered the figures).

I was fascinated to learn that Matisse painted the sea using two layers of the same bright ultramarine and painted the strip of sky above with blue over black over green, creating teal. The third and largest band of color is green grass, on which crouching orange-haired figures and deep red turtles sing.

Neighboring works, including a painting by Czanne, masks of the Pende people (of today's Democratic Republic of Congo), and sculptures of the Baga people (of Guinea), as well as various related works by Matisse himself suggest the influences and the concerns that flowed into Bathers with a Turtle. But it remains one of the strangest great paintings of the modern era.

Matisse visited French Polynesia in 1930 and one section of the exhibition features the large-scale paper cutouts and screen prints he made several years later, remembering his swimming and diving there.

Matisse's earlier views of the sea from the series of hotel rooms he occupied in Nice from around 1917 may seem like a relaxation, an exhalation, even a slide into complacency after the extremely radical years of his great decorations and his competition with Pablo Picasso.

I don't see it that way. The works, often enlivened in the center of the composition by a thin blue stripe and one or two palm trees, include some of his most fully realized compositions. Very few of them exceed Interior in Nice, on loan to Saint-Louis from the Art Institute of Chicago. The hotel room's gold-on-beige and gray walls and pink tiled floor ring with the turquoise shutter and the band of sea blue and lighter blue sky, for an effect of extraordinary beauty.

The gradual shift (like shifting gears) from intimate domestic life to the sunny balcony and finally to the distant, imperious sea seemed to me a self-regenerating gift and a modest, a response proportionate to what it can feel like, even in the midst of so much suffering, to be alive in this world.

Matisse looked out the window, and what he saw and what he felt became one.