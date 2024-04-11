Entertainment
Detroit's New Hollywood Sign and How AI Absurdities Misled Us
Detroit pride is a huge thing.
Over the years, Detroit has been the national media's punching bag. Our sports teams (until a recent Lions run) have not been great. And our population as a state, as a region, and as a city has stayed the same or declined.
That means, and I'm speaking for myself here, but maybe you too, sometimes feel the need to fight a little harder.
Yes, good things are happening in Detroit (and they are!).
So when this image started being shared on social media a while ago, of a giant “Hollywood-style” sign, people got excited.
The gaze appeared to be looking south, putting the sign on I-75 near downtown Detroit, with the highway dividing. A place that is easy to understand for people from all over the region.
The new sign appeared to be several stories high.
Of course there was a label. “It’s not a real photo.” And a “94” sign was inserted there.
But there are so many renders made by developers over the years that aren't real photos.
Additionally, the account he shares has hundreds of thousands of followers, so it must be true!
The image went viral locally, capturing the imagination.
Despite the mockery online, the truth is that many Detroiters love new things. Things that we can point to in the future and say, “This is our home!” »
But what so many people have fallen in love with is the AI-generated nonsense.
Far from the actual plans, and far from the actual location.
A little later, the city of Detroit released a rendering that matched the underwhelming nature of the current sign.
But the collective mental image was fixed. “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” they say.
A lie that people want to believe travels around the world, then goes to the moon and back.
The generated image was cool, but it wasn't based on reality.
There are still people who wonder why it's not on I-75. Or why it doesn’t “match expectations.”
To be honest, the city's press materials were pretty remarkable in terms of size, location, and design. But the level was set. I suspect few people bothered to read the actual details, and even fewer remembered them if they did, because the initial mental image was so strong.
One more thing
That's not to say I like that DETROIT sign. As designer Eric Thomas points out, it was probably designed by committee.
As with many civic projects, the sign was not designed to inspire. It seems designed not to offend.
That's why it's basically a Helvetica font with a green border and some lights, angled in one direction for easier visibility on the highway.
My late father was an artist. The worst thing anyone could call his art was “nice” or “it is what it is.” He'd rather you hate his job than feel nothing.
To me this one seems empty. It is a sign that transmits information. And sure, maybe it will grow on me.
If we want better design, we need to create a broader market for private sales and support of art here to help artists have the money and resources to say weird or daring things.
I'm all for civic art. This adds to the community and helps keep artists employed. But I think we have to be realistic about expectations.
Something with a creative vision requires someone to be told “yes” and someone else to be told “no.”
These are decisions that say something and provide simple answers. Two things that terrify most politicians.
Thanks for reading.
If you didn't know, I and a few friends host a daily podcast about Detroit. Detroit Daily. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotifyor wherever you listen to shows.
We are also relaunching our newsletter, but this topic came up again and I wanted to talk about it. We also have a new website. I will talk more about this in a future post.
Subscribe to Daily Detroit
What to know and where to go in metro Detroit with our daily podcast and newsletter.
No spam. Unsubscribe at any time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailydetroit.com/detroits-new-hollywood-sign-and-how-ai-led-us-wrong/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump will have a new trial after the 2024 elections
- Turkey will continue to support Palestine: Erdoan
- Transport Minister suggests Jokowi Tuesday and Wednesday WFH to anticipate the density of the reflux
- Detroit's New Hollywood Sign and How AI Absurdities Misled Us
- What We Saw at New York Bridal Fashion Week
- Without more aid, Ukraine could lose war, says US general
- Matisse and the sea shows the artists' passion for blue
- Virginia Tech Football announces support staff additions
- RFK Jr.'s candidate says congressional Democrats asked him to quit. Listen to his answer
- RJD Lok Sabha candidate Misa Bharti threatens to put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in jail if INDIAN bloc wins, BJP reacts
- Shock of the old: 10 pairs of dirty, fetish and fashionable shoes | Fashion
- Apple warns iPhone users of new spyware attack