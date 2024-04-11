Detroit's New Hollywood Sign and How AI Absurdities Misled Us

Detroit pride is a huge thing.

Over the years, Detroit has been the national media's punching bag. Our sports teams (until a recent Lions run) have not been great. And our population as a state, as a region, and as a city has stayed the same or declined.

That means, and I'm speaking for myself here, but maybe you too, sometimes feel the need to fight a little harder.

Yes, good things are happening in Detroit (and they are!).

So when this image started being shared on social media a while ago, of a giant “Hollywood-style” sign, people got excited.

Screenshot of the generated image of a “Hollywood-style” sign that went viral locally, originally posted by MetroDetroitNews on Instagram.

The gaze appeared to be looking south, putting the sign on I-75 near downtown Detroit, with the highway dividing. A place that is easy to understand for people from all over the region.

The new sign appeared to be several stories high.

Of course there was a label. “It’s not a real photo.” And a “94” sign was inserted there.

But there are so many renders made by developers over the years that aren't real photos.

Additionally, the account he shares has hundreds of thousands of followers, so it must be true!

The image went viral locally, capturing the imagination.

Despite the mockery online, the truth is that many Detroiters love new things. Things that we can point to in the future and say, “This is our home!” »

But what so many people have fallen in love with is the AI-generated nonsense.

Far from the actual plans, and far from the actual location.

A little later, the city of Detroit released a rendering that matched the underwhelming nature of the current sign.

Rendering of a Detroit city sign

But the collective mental image was fixed. “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” they say.

A lie that people want to believe travels around the world, then goes to the moon and back.

The generated image was cool, but it wasn't based on reality.

There are still people who wonder why it's not on I-75. Or why it doesn’t “match expectations.”

To be honest, the city's press materials were pretty remarkable in terms of size, location, and design. But the level was set. I suspect few people bothered to read the actual details, and even fewer remembered them if they did, because the initial mental image was so strong.

One more thing

That's not to say I like that DETROIT sign. As designer Eric Thomas points out, it was probably designed by committee.

As with many civic projects, the sign was not designed to inspire. It seems designed not to offend.

That's why it's basically a Helvetica font with a green border and some lights, angled in one direction for easier visibility on the highway.

My late father was an artist. The worst thing anyone could call his art was “nice” or “it is what it is.” He'd rather you hate his job than feel nothing.

To me this one seems empty. It is a sign that transmits information. And sure, maybe it will grow on me.

If we want better design, we need to create a broader market for private sales and support of art here to help artists have the money and resources to say weird or daring things.

I'm all for civic art. This adds to the community and helps keep artists employed. But I think we have to be realistic about expectations.

Something with a creative vision requires someone to be told “yes” and someone else to be told “no.”

These are decisions that say something and provide simple answers. Two things that terrify most politicians.

Thanks for reading.

