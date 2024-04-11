Chappell Roan: The Rise of a Midwestern Princess | Arts





HOT FROM In recent weeks, TikTok has been flooded with videos using audio with this slogan. Accompanied by an equally lively dance, Chappell Roan's song HOT TO GO! has taken over a substantial part of this platform. This track, however, is not the only phenomenon that has aroused the interest of popular culture. Chappell Roan herself is enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom. But why? The character of Chappell Roan is perhaps the first facet of the artist that attracts attention. This stage name represents a drag alter ego for Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, a 25-year-old from Missouri. Roan's hair, makeup and outfits are undoubtedly part of her artistic image: decidedly loud and campy, the accessories serve as a powerful prelude to the artist's equally vibrant musical style. Although Roan's musical beginnings were more along the lines of dark, angsty pop, her stylistic pivot in 2020 with the release of the single Pink Pony Club aligned her with a much brighter sound and feel. Extending through her September 2023 debut album titled The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roans' style now draws primarily from '80s synth and dance-pop. This change in style seems to have found a resonance with listeners; its popularity steadily began to soar. Roan's mastery in creating catchy songs is undeniable. The majority of his songs on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess are certified dance hits, boasting hard-hitting beats and clever lyrics. One need only look at listeners' reactions to Red Wine Supernova's lyrics that say, I heard you like magic / I have a wand and a rabbit to witness the enthusiastic reception Roans' lyrics receive. This type of racy songwriting is a signature of Roans' music and a big part of his appeal. She writes freely and sometimes explicitly about strip clubs, kinks, lust, sexual exploration and, most notoriously, oral sex in the song Casual. This type of lyrical limitlessness is exactly what listeners seem to be looking for. By combining this quality with his upbeat sound, Roan seems to feed Gen Z's hunger for well-produced, relevant, but above all deliciously fun pop music. Roan also represents the evolving values ​​and sensitivities of younger generations on the TikTok platform. Aside from her lack of inhibition regarding sex-related topics, she also incorporates homosexuality into all aspects of her art. Roan herself is queer and frequently features female love interests in her songs. Los Angeles and its gay community also loom large in his life and work, particularly in the way Roan grapples with feelings of belonging between his native Missouri and his residence in Los Angeles. There's also the fact that Roan is very openly inspired by drag culture and drag queens. Between all these factors, it's no surprise that the artist is quickly being considered a queer pop icon. Make no mistake: Roan is not just about aesthetics and image; at the heart of her compelling act is a performer with enormous vocal prowess. Her vocal range, strength and distinct tone, combined with a unique yodeling quality, make each song a breathtaking experience. Roan is magnetic precisely because she seems to care so little about how her image and music are received. This type of confidence and authenticity gives him undeniable charisma. Yet she still maintains an air of vulnerability and honesty, as evidenced in underrated ballads like Picture You or even the internal struggles depicted in the fast-paced Pink Pony Club. Roan consistently proves that beneath a glamorous, glitzy exterior lies an interior full of substance and promise. And although her record is titled The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, the only place this queer pop queen seems to be going is up. Editor Julia Hynek can be reached at [email protected].

