



Propaganda Article reserved for subscribers Hindu suprmacism, fake news, conspiracy… Alive of the legislative, the cinema industry does not hide its links with the conservative executives in power.

The poster for the film is chilling: it shows a man with a determined face, his right arm raised and extended as if in a Nazi salute. A glove gun follows the entire length of his arm, like a shadow. This man is Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a Hindu supremacist ideologue from the 1930s, whose biography has just been brought to the big screen on March 22. In this nearly three-hour feature film, director and lead actor Randeep Hooda says he wants to reestablish the truth about a forgotten and controversial character. And the film thus details in a flattering manner the Hindu program of this man inspired by the racial theories of Adolf Hitler, who wanted to treat Indian Muslims as the Third Reich treated the Jews in Europe. University renamed On the eve of the legislative elections which begin on April 19, this feature film, produced by an executive of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in power, is one of ten films which promote the ideas and programs of the formation of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Another production scheduled for the coming days attacks, for example, the prestigious Jawarhalal-Nehru University, a bastion of left-wing intellectuals hated by the BJP, which they have sought to dismantle for ten years. The university, which has nevertheless trained the current ministers of Finance and that of Foreign Affairs, is renamed in the title of the film Jahangir National University, to give it a no

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liberation.fr/culture/cinema/bollywood-en-inde-lextreme-droite-monte-dun-ecran-20240411_SCT6TSE42ZCAPFS3DCFEYJ4GBQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

