LTE: against anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns at The Arch Opinion





Mr Editor, Thanks for the informative April 5 story about the ill-fated visit to the NU Arch by members of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property – an anti-LGBTQ “action group” dedicated to exposing the so-called “grooming” of young people by transgender activists or teachers engaged in sex education. It is sad that such a group (playing bagpipes, no less) is now involved in campaigns at universities and in the process of spreading hatred against the LGBTQ+ community and transgender people in particular. As a gay man, I have been fortunate to meet and become friends with several transgender people in my life. Without exception, they are good people who simply want to live without discrimination. Some graduated from NU. Know this: the idea that trans children, teens, or young adults are being manipulated in any way by other trans people or organizations, or by schools, is ridiculous and laughable. The idea that LGBTQ+ people are trying to groom children to become miniature versions of themselves is a very old concept that reeks of prejudice and misunderstanding anew with each successive generation. I remember when I was young in the 1970s, country singer Anita Bryant and her followers tried to spread fear of gays and lesbians as evil guys who needed to be separated from the country's vulnerable children. In 1978, a California lawmaker even introduced a voter referendum that would have barred gays and lesbians from the state's public schools. (It failed.) Now, a half-century later, we see a new wave of bigots accusing transgender people, as well as educators who are simply doing their jobs, of having the same nefarious motivations. Make no mistake: grooming exists and will exist as long as there is child sexual abuse. This is a horrible and evil act in its essence. We can define it as a pedophile who secretly befriends a youth or young adult – and often their family – over time, with the aim of gaining their trust in order to eventually sexually abuse them. But this has nothing to do with what far-right anti-LGBTQ+ activists actually fear and hate: educating or advising fact-hungry young people about sexuality and transgender issues. In an effort to scare parents and create a modern moral panic, these ultra-conservative activists have revived an old trope – a metaphor adapting or rather distorting the word “married” – in a way that is not only invalid but extremely harmful. . As a recent report from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, an independent think tank dedicated to defending human rights, summarizes: “Today, around the world, the use of the term “groomer” is used to justify hatred, discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ+ community. In the United States in particular, the use of this language, along with conspiratorial thinking around queer people, has led to legislation preventing the discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in schools and preventing trans children from accessing healthcare. gender-affirming health and has motivated attacks against LGBTQ+ people. I salute the NU Society of Trans and Non-Binary Students for standing up to the aforementioned activists in an intelligent, non-confrontational way. These counter-protesters recognized the message of the American TFP for what it was: not only wrong but inspired by venom – and essentially irreligious. Sign,

Robert Kazel (Medill '86)



If you would like to respond publicly to this opinion article, send a letter to the editor at [email protected].

