Deepika-Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek, John-Bipasha: 10 Unforgettable Magazine Covers Featuring Bollywood Exes and Couples | Bollywood





From John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, there are iconic Bollywood couples and former couples who have set magazine covers on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Even though some of these actors are no longer together, they looked like a fairy tale on the covers of magazines. Read also : Aishwarya Rai holds Abhishek Bachchan near Holi party. See the pictures Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on old magazine covers. (Photo credit: L’Officiel and Vogue India/Reddit) Sharing 10 old magazine covers on Reddit recently, one person wrote: “Some Bollywood magazines cover couples.” Ahead, a look at some of the ultimate power couples and former couples on the covers of Vogue India, Filmfare and more. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! John Abraham, Bipasha Basu's old magazine covers John Abraham, dressed in a black suit, kept Bipasha Basu close on his cover of Cine Blitz in 2005. Bipasha wore a white dress. The former couple ended their nine-year relationship in 2011, but not before posing in a steamy cover for Filmfare in 2007. John was shirtless, while Bipasha wore a skimpy gray top. John married Priya Runchal in 2014 and Bipasha has been married to actor Karan Singh Grover since 2016. When exes Alia-Sidharth, Ranbir-Deepika posed Alia Bhatt and her ex Sidharth Malhotra posed together on the beach for their 2016 Vogue India cover. They both flaunted their abs and wore bright orange, blue and purple beachwear. The two have never confirmed their relationship or breakup. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, while Sidharth got married to Kiara Advani in 2023. In 2008, Ranbir posed with his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone on the cover of L'Officiel. She wore an elaborate white and silver outfit as the two reclined on a bed of cushions. Deepika, who married Ranveer Singh in 2018, is pregnant with their first child, due in September 2024. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are another former couple who gained attention for their magazine cover. The actors were reportedly dating after meeting on the sets of Aashiqui 2. They posed together for a Filmfare cover in 2017. Shraddha was sitting on Aditya's lap in the black and white photo while the two were kissing with their eyes closed. Aditya is now reportedly dating actor Ananya Panday, while Shraddha is reportedly dating screenwriter Rahul Mody. Magazine Covers Featuring Iconic Bollywood Couples Magazine covers featuring married couples have also been shared on Reddit, including Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Vogue India 2010 cover, where she was seated on his lap. Twinkle Khanna and a shirtless Akshay Kumar posed together on a 1996 Cine Blitz cover, while Kajol and Ajay Devgn smiled broadly for their 1998 cover for Showtime magazine. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan twinned in black on their Aura cover back then, while Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan looked stunning in their Filmfare 2009 cover. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

