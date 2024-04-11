Weekend Entertainment | Tribute to Taylor Swift at Robins Theater

Taylor Swift is young enough to have tribute acts dedicated to her. She is only 34 years old. Most tribute bands do shows based on artists who have been around for decades.

But she is by far the biggest pop star on the planet. She's already broken all ticket sales records and might as well break the tribute band record.

This is all preparation for the Saturday show of The Miss Americans at the Robins Theater in Warren.

Dustin Lynch

Miss Americanas is a tribute to Taylor Swift and, by all accounts, evokes the atmosphere of fandom and concert experience.

The tribute act wowed the crowd at the first performance last summer. Check them HERE.

Tickets range from $19 to $29. To buy, click HERE.

Country music star Dustin Lynch will return to Youngstown on Saturday for an 8 p.m. concert at the Covelli Center. It's a half-house show, transforming the downtown arena into an intimate theater.

Tickets start at $35; Click on HERE.

Pictured at top: Miss Americanas are featured in a September performance at the Robins Theater.

