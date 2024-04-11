Taylor Swift songs return to TikTok





In a surprise move, Taylor Swift songs have returned to TikTok after a 10-week hiatus amid a licensing dispute between the app and Universal Music Group. Thursday morning featured several songs from Swift, including “You Belong With Me,” “Lover,” “Cardigan,” “Mirrorball,” “Fearless (Taylor's Version),” “Cruel Summer,” “Cardigan,” “Style (Taylor's Version) ) » version) », « Is it over now? (Taylor Version)”, “The Man” and “ME! » – were available on the TikTok app for users to embed in their videos. The return of Swift's music to TikTok comes ahead of the release of her upcoming studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” due April 19. Swift's music catalog was among the tracks removed from TikTok in February, after the app company and UMG failed to renew a licensing deal that expired on January 31. Universal Music accused TikTok of trying to “bully” the music company into a deal worth less. than their previous agreement – ​​and claimed that TikTok was unwilling to address AI and hacking concerns. TikTok countered that Universal was engaging in “false narratives and rhetoric.” However, it seems likely that the platform has struck a separate deal with Swift, who owns her masters and would presumably have the ability to make her own arrangements, even though her music is distributed by UMG and she is signed with UMG's division. edition of the company in 2020. While TikTok is responsible for muting UMG's music on the platform, songs by artists signed or distributed by UMG, including Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello, as noted Variety last month — continue to appear on the platform, posted by fans or, some suspect, representatives of the artists themselves. It's also possible that, with Swift's “The Tortured Poets Department” arriving next Friday, she'll team up with TikTok to promote it, as she did for her latest album of all-new material, ” Midnights.” For this album, she provided a reveal video of each track on the album, exclusively to the platform. This could potentially indicate that an exception was made for Swift, with UMG's agreement. While artists generally agree with UMG's arguments regarding low royalty payments and insufficient protection against AI, many complain bitterly about the situation: over the past five years, TikTok has become the largest platform for music discovery and promotion, and labels have often harassed their artists. to write songs that will go viral on the platform – and many UMG-affiliated artists have done so, only to have their music cut on the platform. Neither UMG nor TikTok seem to be backing down in the battle. When asked about the reappearance of Swift's songs on the app, a representative for TikTok declined to comment. Representatives for Swift and UMG did not immediately respond Variety» requests for comments. In 2020, Swift signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, after working at Sony/ATV since the start of her career. In late February, TikTok removed songs licensed from Universal Music Publishing, following the earlier removal of recordings owned or distributed by UMG.

