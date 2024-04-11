The 2024 Columbus Commons season begins April 19 with concerts, food and more





If you need some pregame before Picnic with the Pops begins, more than 200 events, many free, will take place at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons when the 2024 season begins April 19. The season will kick off with free rides and the reopening of Jenis Splendid Ice Creams and Tortilla Street Food on opening day. Fair play:Boyz II Men and Stone Temple Pilots Join Ohio State Fair July Concert Lineup Visitors can take a ride on the carousel every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours vary each week at Jeni's Scoop Shop and Tortilla Street Food. Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., will feature daily, weekly and one-time events, as well as entertainment produced by other organizations. Here are some of the events below. Weekly Featuring nine food trucks throughout the summer, the food court will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from May 2 to October 31. Two food trucks will rotate each month. Additionally, the Veggie Van from Local Matters will be back to offer fresh produce to visitors to Columbus Commons. Other events taking place each week include: Breweries in the Bosque : Every Thursday in September, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sip an infusion or another drink while listening to music.

: Every Thursday in September, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sip an infusion or another drink while listening to music. Cinema at sunset : Thursdays in September, at 8 p.m. Grab a blanket and enjoy a free movie from the CAPA Summer Movie Series.

: Thursdays in September, at 8 p.m. Grab a blanket and enjoy a free movie from the CAPA Summer Movie Series. Local and live concert series: Thursdays in August, at 6 p.m. Bar and food trucks will be at your disposal. See schedule on columbuscommons.org/events/concerts. One-off events Browsers, a fan favorite with members who have performed with artists such as Jefferson Airplane and Jimmy Buffet, will return to the Commons at 6 p.m. on May 24 to play hits from the '60s to today. Additionally, there will be a bar and food trucks. Other non-recurring events include: Family fun day : May 25, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

: May 25, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. The song remains (A Led Zeppelin Night) and The band Dead Revival (Grateful Dead tribute): August 30, 6 p.m.

(A Led Zeppelin Night) and (Grateful Dead tribute): August 30, 6 p.m. Harvest Fair: September 7, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Local hitmakers:Columbus natives Twenty One Pilots add third show to Nationwide Area in October External events In addition to Picnic with the Pops, which runs June 15 through July 27 and is produced by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, several other organizations will present events at the Commons, including: Women of Color (WoCO) Summer Market near Zora's House : June 8, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The market will feature works by Columbus women of color, live music, food trucks, children's activities and more.

: June 8, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The market will feature works by Columbus women of color, live music, food trucks, children's activities and more. 614 Funk Party Fame Productions concert: August 10, 4 p.m. Funk favorites Morris Day, ZAPP & Friends and Con Funk Shun come to the Commons. Ticket prices start at $35 and are available at bit.ly/3UhD0z7. What's new Laughter has been added to the schedule for the upcoming season and there will be plenty of it when Comedy in the Commons debuts August 4 at 4 p.m. Additionally, for the first time, visitors can celebrate the start of the entertainment season by purchasing the new Columbus Commons T-shirt for $20. There are several ways to guarantee that you will wear one of these custom designed shirts. You can buy them: The shirts are also set to be sold at select events throughout the summer, while supplies last. Another addition will be the Special Improvement Districts Pearl Market, which will sell local produce during each food truck court on Thursdays from May 16 to October 10. For more information on the 2024 season at Columbus Commons, visit columbuscommons.org. [email protected]

